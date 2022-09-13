Karlovy Vary Prizewinner ‘Art Talent Show’ Picked Up by Filmotor (EXCLUSIVE)

Prague-based sales agent Filmotor has boarded Adela Komrzy’s and Tomas Bojar’s feature documentary “Art Talent Show,” which won two awards at the Karlovy Vary Film Festival in July.

After its premiere at Karlovy Vary, where it won the Grand Prix in the Proxima competition section and the FIPRESCI international critics’ award, the film’s North American rights were acquired by Film Movement.

Aero Films will release the film theatrically in the Czech Republic in October, and Film Expanded will release the film theatrically in Slovakia in the spring.

The film follows the entrance exams to the Academy of Fine Arts in Prague, and its search for the next generation of talented artists. In her review for Variety, Jessica Kiang describes the film as “witty” and “Wiseman-esque,” adding that it is “irreverent but oddly optimistic.” It was “a documentary less about art or talent than about the Sisyphean task of assessing one and nurturing the other,” she wrote.

Bojar and Komrzý “focus on the different processes and approaches used by the various studios in winnowing down the current crop of applicants, and on the teachers’ conversations with each other and their prospective students over the course of these stressful, exhausting and, presumably for some, heartbreaking few days.”

The film was produced by GPO Platform, and co-produced by Czech Television.

Komrzy’s previous film “Intensive Life Unit” won the Czech national film award, the Czech Lion.

Bojar’s previous film “Off Sides,” which Filmotor also represented, played at Visions du Reel, Karlovy Vary, Edinburgh and Odessa.