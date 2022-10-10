Amazon’s Prime Video to Launch Lucia Puenzo-helmed Karla Souza Drama ‘La Caida’ in November (EXCLUSIVE)

Prime Video is debuting the Karla Souza drama “La Caida” (“Dive”) on Nov. 11 after its world premiere at the Morelia Int’l Film Festival.

“How to Get Away with Murder” star Souza produces and stars in the topical drama directed by high-flying Argentine helmer-scribe Lucía Puenzo, hot off “La Jauría” and “Señorita 89.”

Souza is known for her performances in Mexican hit family comedy “We are the Nobles,” action-comedy “Day Shift” opposite Jamie Foxx, as well as the Shondaland TV series “How to Get Away with Murder,” among others.

Puenzo, whose debut feature “XXY” won the Cannes Festival’s Critics’ Week Grand Prix, served as the showrunner as well as one of the directors and writers of Amazon’s first locally produced Prime Video Original in Chile, “La Jauria,” and of “Señorita 89,” both for London-based production-distribution giant Fremantle and the Larrain brothers’ Fabula. Starzplay and Pantaya also backed “Señorita 89.”

Just like “La Jauria,” “La Caida” deals with a story of sexual abuse but in the latter’s case, in the world of high-board diving. Inspired by true events, “La Caida” is described as “a nuanced story about the complexities of relationships in which Mariel (Souza) is a veteran elite diver who has one last chance at the Olympic Games.” As some sordid revelations come to the surface, Mariel has to question whether winning is really her ultimate dream.

“’La Caída’ is the most challenging and personal project of my career,” said Souza who added: “I have found true growth and my own power and agency in the telling of this story.” Lauding Amazon for being an “amazing partner and “the best home for this intimate and brave story,” Souza remarked: “Our hope is to elevate the complex conversations surrounding the systemic abuse of power in our culture.” Early research on the project revealed that in Mexico, 71% of athletes have suffered some kind of harassment or abuse and in 67% of these cases, the trainer was the main culprit.

“One of the most intense journeys of my life has been writing and shooting this film; many doors shut, but many more opened,” said Puenzo.

Relating how Souza trained for three years to be able to jump from a 10-meter platform, Puenzo added: “I am still moved by the dedication she and everyone involved have had from the first to the last day that this story brought us together.”

“Karla always repeats that ‘La Caída’ found her team and her cast, and I agree with those words, it was not an easy script to write nor an easy film to shoot… we always knew it was flammable material, and today I also know that this film will forever be a fiercely personal project for the group of people who joined the emotional roller coaster that is ‘La Caída,’” Puenzo continued.

“’La Caída’ is a strong film that shows how difficult it is to break free from the past,” concurred producer Ramiro Ruiz who added that it also reflected on “the sacrifice and courage it takes to confront power and lies in a high-performance sport.”

Written by Puenzo, María Renée Prudencio (“Señorita 89”), Tatiana Mereñuk (“Yo Soy Sola”), Mónica Herrera and Samara Ibrahin (“Diablo Guardián”), “La Caida” is produced by Prime Video, Madam, Filmadora and Infinity Hill.

Aside from Souza and Ruiz, Ana Laura Rascón (“Hasta que te Conocí”) and Infinity Hill’s Axel Kuschevatzky (“Argentina 1985,” “Staged”) serve as producers.

Drama will stream exclusively worldwide on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories.

Souza is attached to feature film “La Hiedra” (“The Ivy”), which is scheduled to shoot in Ecuador next year. Written and directed by Ana Cristina Barragan, whose “La Piel Pulpo” premiered at the recent San Sebastian Film Festival, Karla Souza plays 31-year-old Azucena who searches for the son she gave birth to at age 13 and abandoned.