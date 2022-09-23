Juno Films Picks Up North America on Gaelic Feature ‘Róise and Frank’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Boutique distributor Juno Films has picked up North American distribution rights to the Irish-language feature “Róise and Frank,” (“Mo Ghrá Buan”), the company confirmed on Friday.

Written and directed by Rachael Moriarty and Peter Murphy, the drama tells the story of an imaginative widow, played by Irish actress Bríd Ní Neachtain, who decides that a stray dog she befriends is the reincarnation of her deceased husband Frank.

As time passes, Róise slowly begins to open herself back up to the outside world and reconnect to friends and family. Her canine companion starts to coach the local junior high school’s hurling team with great success for the team and its players, under Frank’s guidance.

“Róise and Frank” is a charming and delightful film that highlights the power of family ties, of hope, and of love,” said Juno Films CEO, Elizabeth Sheldon. “

It brings a warm touch to the universal experience of grief and loss through the special bond between a motley, hurling-loving stray dog and his new owner, the recently widowed Róise.”

Juno plans to release the film theatrically in early 2023.

Accolades for the film include the Audience Choice Awards at both the Santa Barbara Film Festival and Sonoma International Film Festival. At the Dublin Film Festival in March, it took home the Best Ensemble Award.

The film was produced by the Irish production company Macalla Teo. It was supported by Screen Ireland, the Broadcasting Authority of Ireland (BAI) and TG4 through the Cine4 scheme.

The head of production at Macalla Teo, Ceoladh Sheahan, negotiated the deal with Sheldon on behalf of the filmmakers.

Recent releases at Juno include Tinna Hrafnsdóttir’s Icelandic drama “Quake,” Andres Alegria and Abel Sanchez’s documentary “A Song for Cesar,” and Antonio Tibaldi’s sci-fi thriller “We Are Living Things.”

As well as operating as a boutique film distributor, Juno is active in world sales.