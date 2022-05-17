Juliette Binoche’s Sensual Period Romance ‘The Pot Au Feu’ Sells to Major Territories for Gaumont (EXCLUSIVE)

One of the hottest European projects on sale at Cannes, “The Pot Au Feu,” Tran Anh Hung’s period romance starring Juliette Binoche and Benoit Magimel has already been nabbed by major international distributors. Gaumont is handling sales on the movie.

The movie, which is currently shooting in a French castle, is set in the world of French gastronomy in 1885 and charts the relationship between Eugenie, an esteemed cook, and Dodin, the gourmet she has been working for over the last 20 years. Growing fonder of one another, their bond turns into a romance and gives rise to delicious dishes that impress even the world’s most illustrious chefs. When Dodin is faced with Eugenie’s reluctance to commit to him, he decides to start cooking for her.

“The Pot au Feu” has been acquired by Canada (Mongrel), Latin America and Portugal (Sun Distribution), Germany (Weltkino), Italie (Lucky Red), Israel (Lev), Japan (Gaga), Benelux (Athena), Spain (A Contracorriente ), Australia (Rialto)

Pierre Gagnaire, the 14 Michelin starred-chef, is serving as culinary counselor on the film and also has a small part in it. The story is inspired by the famous French gastronome Jean Anthelme Brillat-Savarin.

“The Pot Au Feu” reteams Gaumont with Olivier Delbosc, the well-respected French producer of Xavier Giannoli’s “Lost Illusions” and Claire Denis’ “Both Sides of the Blade,” as well as her upcoming movie “Stars at Noon.”

Binoche and Magimel are former lovers and even share a daughter, Hannah Magimel. The pair last starred together in Diane Kurys’ “Les Enfants du Siecle” in 1999.