Julianne Moore, Tessa Thompson, Leila Hatami Stun as Variety-Danieli Party Kicks Off Venice Film Festival in Style

The star studded Variety and Hotel Danieli pre-festival cocktail party on Aug. 30 was a taster of the riches in store at the Venice Film Festival that kicks off the following day.

Head of the jury Julianne Moore and fellow jurors, “A Separation” actor Leila Hatami and filmmakers Audrey Diwan, Mariano Cohn, Leonardo Di Costanzo and Rodrigo Sorogoyen, were present as was “Thor: Love and Thunder” actor Tessa Thompson, who is serving on the festival’s Horizons strand jury.

The evening, titled “Cinema Danieli – An Unforgettable Story,” on the terrace of the plush Hotel Danieli, which will turn 200 next year, has become a festival tradition dating back 13 years. It was introduced by Claudio Staderini, director of the Danieli, who described the hotel as a shooting and residential choice of many of the biggest movie stars in the world.

Festival artistic director Alberto Barbera said that the Variety and Danieli pre-festival cocktail as “the best way to start the festival on the wonderful terrace of the Danieli, one of the most beautiful places in Venice, and the world.”

“We are happy to be here without masks, without COVID – it’s a situation under control,” Barbera said. “We have 11 days in front of us of screenings, events, red carpets, parties, there is very high expectation about the festival.”

“We at Variety are impressed at the lineup of the film festival,” said Variety co-editor-in-chief Ramin Setoodeh. “This is the official launch of the Oscar season for a reason. We have so many movie stars coming to Venice and we at Variety are excited to be covering the ins and outs of the festival.”

“Millions of people went to variety.com last year to read about Venice, to watch the videos that we shot on your red carpet and inside the premieres, and we are going to continue to be very devoted to covering the festival,” Setoodeh added.

The party was attended by most of the jury members across the festival strands and the festival’s top management. Attendees included Lady Bacardi, Isabel Coixet, Antonio Campos, Laura Bispuri, Marta Bencich, Rosalie Varda, Claudia Capodiferro, Luca Carta, Giulia Rosmarini, Angela Savoldi, Giulia D’agnolo Vallan, Evelyn O’Neill, Valentina Greggio, Ana Rocha de Sousa, Carmela Cotrone, Margarita Garcia Roayo, Francesca Montorio, Michela Campagnolo, Giulio Base, Tiziana Rocca, Edouard Waintrop, Jan Matuszynski, Claudia Gioia and Raffaele Cinotti.