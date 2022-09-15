Former Netflix Exec Juan Mayne Joins Spanish Producer Nadie es Perfecto (EXCLUSIVE)

Spanish indie production shingle Nadie es Perfecto, producer of Alex de la Iglesia’s hit comedy “Perfectos Desconocidos,” has tapped former Netflix exec Juan Mayne to join the company as it revs up its slate with a slew of new projects.

These include two pics in pre-production: “La navidad en sus manos,” in co-production with Bowfinger and Esto También Pasará, directed by Joaquín Mazón, starring Ernesto Sevilla and with a special collaboration from actor-filmmaker Santiago Segura, who has worked with de la Iglesia and Guillermo del Toro; and “Locomía,” directed by Kike Maillo, starring Jaime Lorente (“Money Heist,” “Elite”) and Alberto Ammann (“Lope,” “El silencio del cazador”).

Mayne’s 20 plus years of experience in the entertainment industry includes stints at Warner Bros. and Disney before heading the film division of Netflix in Spain. Said Mayne: “I am tremendously excited to begin this new role as an independent producer in a company that has spent two decades telling the best stories, working with the best talent, receiving awards and consolidating its work in a highly competitive sector.”

It is hoped that Mayne’s deep experience in the sector, his relationships with talent and extensive network of contacts in the international film industry will help bolster the company’s ambitions.

As Kiko Martínez, who founded the shingle 20 years ago, said: “I have worked with Juan Mayne in recent years, always in perfect collaboration, and I believe that his incorporation will help us make a qualitative leap within the sector.”

The Madrid-based shingle also has a project in post, “Fenómenas.” Inspired by the works of paranormal investigative org Grupo Hepta, pic is helmed by Carlos Theron and is toplined by Belen Rueda (“The Orphanage”), Gracia Olayo, Toni Acosta and Emilio Gutiérrez Caba.

Aside from “Perfectos Desconocidos,” the company has produced de la Iglesia’s “The Bar” and Eduardo Casanova’s debut feature “Skins” (“Pieles”) which premiered at the 67th Berlinale.

Its most recent releases include: “El juego de las llaves,” in co-production with Atresmedia Cine and Warner Bros. Spain, directed by Vicente Villanueva and with Fernando Guallar, Eva Ugarte, Miren Ibarguren and Tamar Novas, among others. It also produced the highly rated TV series, “Tarancón” while its documentaries include “Voces, Sara Baras” and “Y en cada lenteja un Dios.”