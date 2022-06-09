‘Wonder Woman’s’ Josette Simon Joins Cast of ‘Tell That to the Winter Sea’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Josette Simon (“Wonder Woman”) has joined the cast of “Tell That to the Winter Sea.”

She joins Greta Bellamacina (“This Sceptred Isle”) and Amber Anderson (“Peaky Blinders”) in the feature film, which explores female friendships.

Jaclyn Bethany (“The Falling World”) is directing the film, which she co-wrote with Bellamacina.

“Tell That to the Winter Sea” is the story of two women reconnecting the weekend before a wedding. Bride-to-be Jo (Bellamacina) invites an old friend – and first love – Scarlet (Anderson) to stay in a British country house shortly before Jo’s wedding. There the women re-visit their friendship and teen romance.

The film has a dance narrative and will be choreographed by Sadie Wilking.

Simon will play Kat, “the principle dancer of a prestigious dance company who is embarking on the next stage of her life.” Kat will prove to be a “key role” in the production, which will begin shooting on location in September in Kent, U.K.

Simon recently appeared in “Anatomy of a Scandal” and “The Girlfriend Experience” and will next be seen in “Crossfire” alongside Keeley Hawes.

Jemima McWilliams has cast the project.

“Tell That to the Winter Sea” is produced by Sulk Youth Films in the U.K. and BKE Productions and Valmora Productions in the U.S., and co-produced by Italy’s Luca Severi Production Group.

Ellipsis Pictures’ PK Fellowes is exec producing alongside C.C. Kellogg, Giovanni Labadessa and Luca Severi. Robert Montgomery produces for Sulk Youth and C.C. Kellogg for Valmora.

Simon is represented by Scott Marshalls Partners in the U.K.