John Malkovich’s ‘A Winter’s Journey’ Licensing Deal Launches Trioscope Platform (EXCLUSIVE)

Trioscope, the company behind “The Liberator” (Netflix) and George R.R. Martin-produced “Night of the Cooters,” has launched its patented Trioscope Platform to license its proprietary technology to third-party content creators.

London-based production house Oiffy (“The White King,” Venice title “The Last Worker”) and Poland-based BreakThru Films (Oscar-winning “Peter & the Wolf,” “Loving Vincent”) are the first to license the Trioscope Platform for sequences in director Alex Helfrecht’s upcoming love story “A Winter’s Journey,” based on Franz Schubert’s song cycle. The film stars John Malkovich, Jason Isaacs, Martina Gedeck and Ólafur Darri Ólafsson and has been acquired by Sony Pictures Classics for major territories with MK2 Films handling international sales. Trioscope Europe will provide CG and VFX services for the film.

The Platform offers a suite of practical production tools and software that marries human performance with computer-generated (CG) environments and will provide filmmakers the opportunity to forge stylized final pictures that boast a broad array of imaginative looks, including graphic novel, painterly imagery and more. It also enables creators to leverage more cost-effective and faster production operations relative to traditional high-end live-action productions with heavy CG.

Greg Mandel Trioscope

Seasoned media and technology executive Greg Mandel will serve on the Trioscope board of advisors to advise on the platform’s business strategy, operations and expansion. Mandel previously served as COO of Technicolor’s global animation division Mikros Animation, the creative force behind “Paw Patrol: The Movie” and “SpongeBob: Sponge on the Run.”

L.C. Crowley, CEO of Trioscope, said: “Our revolutionary technology fuels the unbounded imagination that defines our brand and the vision behind ‘The Liberator’ and our current projects ‘Night of the Cooters’ and ‘Takeover.’ Our new platform is designed to put our tools and process in the hands of content creators around the world, bringing their stories to stunning life.”

Greg Jonkajtys, co-founder and CCO, said: “When some of the industry’s most talented filmmakers saw the early results of ‘The Liberator,’ they recognized that Trioscope could make their ambitious projects possible. We have developed an advanced medium that transcends traditional storytelling and opened a whole new lane for entertainment.”

Producer and Oiffy co-founder Jörg Tittel added: “Our highly complex continuous shots are designed to fully immerse audiences in living, breathing early 19th century Romanticist paintings and Schubert’s timeless music. The technical challenge is immense, especially on an independent budget. Our collaboration with Trioscope and their tools will allow our artists to spend more time on giving each frame the care and attention it deserves.”