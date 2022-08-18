John Leguizamo Boards Tara Westwood’s Gun Violence Short Film ‘Triggered’ as Exec Producer (EXCLUSIVE)

“Encanto” star John Leguizamo has signed on to executive produce short film “Triggered” from Tara Westwood.

“Triggered,” which stars Westwood, Isiah Whitlock Jr. (“Da 5 Bloods”), Caitlin Mehner (“Dopesick”) and Robert John Burke (“Law & Order Special Victim’s Unit”), deals with themes of gun violence.

“’Triggered’ is exceptional in that it doesn’t preach and never hits you over the head with a message – but I don’t know how anyone can watch it and not agree that we need to do things differently,” said Leguizamo. “Most Americans, even NRA members, already support basic changes such as improved background checks and this is a conversation that we must have. I’m so excited to be a part of this powerful piece directed and starring Tara Westwood.”

The short tells the story of Ohio (played by Whitlock Jr.) and Virginia (Mehner), who have both lost family to gun violence and who believe a senator, Heidi (Westwood) and her husband David (Burke) are responsible.

Westwood, who has starred in “The Grudge” and “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit,” will make her directorial debut with the film. She will next be seen in an as yet untitled feature alongside Gerard Butler.

“The U.S. averages more than one mass shooting a day,” said Westwood. “Gun violence is not a Democratic or Republican issue, it is an American one. I hope that ‘Triggered’ galvanizes the conversation on the importance of gun violence prevention.”

Thomas C. Dunn (“Assassin Club”) will also exec produce while Nick Goldfarb (“The Informer”), Elias Plagianos (“Hit Man”) and Westwood produce. The film is co-produced by Marie Therese Guirgis (“Summer of Soul”).

Edd Lukas (“Nancy Drew and the Hidden Staircase”) is on board as director of photography while the Newton Brothers (“The Haunting of Hill House”) compose the score.