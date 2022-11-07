Joel Kinnaman and Mark Strong-Led Action Thriller ‘Silent Hour’ Sells Globally for AGC International

Joel Kinnaman and Mark Strong-led action thriller “The Silent Hour” has scored worldwide deals for AGC International.

First announced in October, Kinnaman (“Suicide Squad,” “For All Mankind”) leads “The Silent Hour” as a Boston police detective who suffers an on-the-job accident that leaves him hearing impaired. Sixteen months later, he’s an interpreter for the department and, with his friend and partner (Strong), must battle a team of corrupt cops attempting to eliminate a deaf murder witness.

AGC International, the sales arm of Stuart Ford’s AGC Studios, has sold the pic into Square One Entertainment in Germany, Signature Entertainment in the U.K. and Ireland, Australia and New Zealand and Wild Bunch in France.

Other buyers include Vertice in Italy and Latin America; You Planet in Spain; WWE in Benelux; SF Studios in Scandinavia; Prorom Media in Eastern Europe; MGN in Baltics and CIS; Ascot Elite in Switzerland; Nos Lusomundo in Portugal; Moviebox in Turkey; Spentzos in Greece; Salim Ramia in the Middle East; United King in Israel; Empire Entertainment in South Africa; and Movie Cloud in Taiwan.

Casting is ongoing for a female co-lead role.

Meanwhile, cameras are set to roll in Malta and Toronto in February. AGC Studios is financing and producing “The Silent Hour” with producer Eric Paquette’s Meridian Pictures.

AGC Studios’ slate, which included titles either solely or co-financed by the company, includes Pierre Morel’s action comedy “Freelance,” staring John Cena, Alison Brie and Juan Pablo Raba; Richard Linklater’s “Hitman,” starring Glen Powell and Adria Arjona; Anna Kendrick’s directorial debut “The Dating Game,” starring Kendrick and Daniel Zovatto; Chris Pine’s directorial debut “Poolman,” starring Pine, Oscar nominee Annette Bening, Danny DeVito, Jennifer Jason Leigh and DeWanda Wise; and Christian Ditter’s family comedy “The Present,” starring Isla Fisher and Greg Kinnear.

Also on the docket is Christopher Smith’s supernatural thriller “Consecration,” starring Jena Malone and Danny Huston, which was picked up by IFC Midnight and Shudder for North America.

Ford said: “Our film division is enjoying a strong run of launching smart, commercial movies to our international partners and then driving those projects into production in a timely fashion. In a period where both the international pre-sales and wider indie financing model are experiencing real challenges, I think the marketplace more than ever appreciates AGC’s dependable and prolific investment of capital and know-how into the independent film landscape.”

Forthcoming titles for AGC Studios include Donnie Yen actioner “The Father,” produced by Thunder Road, which will go into production early next year. The company will also launch worldwide sales on Rupert Wyatt’s “Desert Warriors,” starring Anthony Mackie, Aiysha Hart and Sir Ben Kingsley. Early in 2023, AGC Television will also begin production on Roland Emmerich’s $135 million Roman gladiator television series “Those About to Die.”