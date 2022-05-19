Jim Sheridan Biopic With U2 Songs In the Works From ‘Spinning Gold’ Director (EXCLUSIVE)

“Spinning Gold” director Timothy Scott Bogart has set up his next projects on the heels of his musical biopic about his father, Casablanca Records founder Neil Bogart.

Bogart will produce the semi-autobiographical feature “North Star” from Oscar nominee Jim Sheridan (“My Left Foot,” “In the Name of the Father”), which tells the story of the director’s early life in Northern Ireland. U2 musicians Bono and The Edge are in discussions to compose original music for the film, Variety can reveal.

Meanwhile, Bogart will also write and direct the modern pop-music driven, 1191-set “Marian,” which charts the love story of Robin Hood and Maid Marian, with music from Grammy-winning songwriter Evan Bogart.

“North Star” will be directed by Sheridan. The story will center on his family and growing up in the tumultuous times of 1960s Ireland. Bono and lead guitarist The Edge are in talks to write and perform the original song, “North Star,” in addition to collaborating on the score. Principal photography is set to begin in early 2023 on location in Ireland.

Jessica Martins and Bogart are producing the film, alongside Sheridan and his longtime producing partner Catherine O’Flaherty. Casting is currently underway.

Here’s an official description for the film: “North Star” is the coming-of-age story of 17-year-old Sheamie Sheridan who lives with his rough-around-the-edges father and younger brother Frankie. A journey into the heart and soul of a family, Sheamie finds his world turned upside down when a teenage orphan moves in to live with them, revealing the deeper and more complicated problems Sheamie has with his dad; secrets that now threaten to tear the family apart.

Said Martins: “I’ve always been drawn to stories about family. And for some reason, I keep finding myself making films about fathers and their sons! In ‘North Star,’ Jim has pulled no punches, delving deep into his own personal family history to craft an incredibly compelling tale about love, loss and the life we live between. In ‘My Left Foot’ and ‘In the Name of The Father,’ Jim provided glimpses to us into the way his personal struggles defined him as an artist. It’s a tremendous honor to work Jim as he tells the most personal story of his career.”

Elsewhere, “Marian” is described as a period film set to modern music that tells the true story behind the tale of Robin Hood. Said Bogart: “It’s one of the greatest love stories of all time, set to the original pop music of our time!” Marian is being independently produced by Jessica Martins’ Hero Entertainment with production slated for February 2023.

The film features original music by pop songwriter Evan Bogart, whose credits include Beyoncé’s “Halo” and Rihanna’s “SOS.”

“Marian” follows the 20-year-old niece of King Richard, who just so happens to not only be great with a bow and arrow, but she may also just be the rebel the entire country has been searching for to lead the way to the revolution of a new world.

Bogart’s “Spinning Gold” was screened to buyers in Cannes on Thursday. The film tells the untold tale of the man who discovered music superstars such as KISS, Donna Summer, The Isley Brothers, The Village People.