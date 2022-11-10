Jim Cummings, Jocelin Donahue, Richard Brake, Faizon Love Headline Crime Thriller ‘The Last Stop in Yuma County’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Jim Cummings (“Thunder Road”), Jocelin Donahue (“Doctor Sleep”), Richard Brake (“Barbarian), Faizon Love (“Elf”) and Michael Abbott Jr. (“The Death of Dick Long”) lead the cast of crime thriller “The Last Stop in Yuma County,” the debut feature from writer-director Francis Galluppi.

The film follows a traveling knife salesman (Cummings) in 1980s Arizona. Stranded and forced to wait at a rural rest stop, he suddenly finds himself in the middle of a violent hostage situation upon the arrival of two bank robbers who are on the run after a recent heist.

Local Boogeyman Productions is the production company. Matt O’Neill (“Candy Corn”), Atif Malik (“Punching Henry”) and Galluppi are producing, with James Claeys, Kyle Stroud and Cummings serving as executive producers.

Also joining the cast are Nicholas Logan, Alex Essoe, Sierra McCormick, Jon Proudstar, Connor Paolo, Robin Bartlett, Gene Jones, Sam Huntington, Ryan Masson, Robert Broski and Barbara Crampton.

Galluppi has previously written and directed several shorts including “The Gemini Project,” “High Desert Hell” and several music videos for the band Mt. Joy.

“If you told me a year ago that I would be given the opportunity to direct an amazing ensemble who have worked with directors such as the Coen Brothers, Scorsese, Tarantino, Nolan, Spielberg, Jeff Nichols, and countless other legends in my debut feature, I wouldn’t have believed you. This film marks the introduction of my voice as a writer-director in the feature space, and I’m so grateful this cast believed in the story and is trusting me on this voyage,” Galluppi told Variety.

Claeys added: “Francis is truly the best collaborator I could have asked for and to have his fantastic vision be the first film on Local Boogeyman’s upcoming slate is really quite an honor.”

Cummings is repped by UTA; Donahue by Global Artists Agency and The Group Management; Brake by Main Title and Markham, Froggatt and Irwin; Love by Emancipated Talent; and Abbott Jr. by Untitled Entertainment.