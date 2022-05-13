Jerrod Carmichael’s ‘On The Count of Three’: Independent to Launch Sales at Cannes (EXCLUSIVE)

Independent Entertainment will launch international sales at the Cannes Film Market on Jerrod Carmichael’s Sundance winner “On the Count of Three.”

The film is the directorial debut of comedian, actor and filmmaker Carmichael and he also stars alongside Christopher Abbott (“Possessor”), Tiffany Haddish (“The Card Counter”), JB Smoove (“Spider-Man: No Way Home”) and Henry Winkler (“Barry”). It follows two best friends Val (Carmichael) and Kevin (Abbott), on the last day of their lives. The film is written by Ari Katcher and Ryan Welch and producers are David Carrico, Adam Paulsen, Tom Werner, Jake Densen, Jerrod Carmichael, Ari Katcher and Jimmy Price.

It premiered at Sundance and won the U.S. Dramatic Screenwriting Award. The film is released in U.S. cinemas on Friday by Annapurna Pictures and MGM’s Orion Pictures via United Artists Releasing.

Carmichael has released three stand-up comedy specials on HBO: “Love at the Store,” directed by Spike Lee, “8” and “Rothaniel,” both directed by Bo Burnham. He has also hosted “Saturday Night Live”; co-created, co-wrote, produced, and starred in the semi-autobiographical NBC sitcom “The Carmichael Show”; and created, directed, produced, and starred in autobiographical HBO documentaries “Home Videos” and “Sermon on the Mount.” Upcoming projects include an acting role in Yorgos Lanthimos’s Poor Things, currently in post-production.

UTA brought the filmmakers together with Independent to negotiate the deal.

Sarah Lebutsch, MD international sales at Independent Entertainment, said: “We couldn’t be happier to be working on this striking, hilarious debut. As well as being a hugely successful comedian, actor and writer, Jerrod is without question a filmmaking talent. His film wowed audiences at Sundance, and we’re certain that our buyers will be every bit as impressed.”

Lebutsch will handle international sales and will be screening the film to buyers at Cannes.