Jerome Salle’s Spy Thriller ‘Kompromat’ Sold in Key Markets by SND (EXCLUSIVE)

“Kompromat,” an anticipated spy thriller directed by Jerome Salle (“Zulu,” “L’Odyssée”) with Gilles Lellouche (“The Stronghold”) and Joanna Kulig (“Cold War”), has been sold by SND to distributors in key territories.

Inspired by a true story, “Kompromat” stars Lellouche as a French diplomat working Siberia who discovers he is being framed by FBI and has to find his way out of the trap. On top of directing the film, Salle also produced it at Super 8.

SND, which is co-producing the pic, has sold it to Germany, Austria and Italy (Koch Media), Spain (A Contracorriente), Switzerland (Pathé), Benelux (Athena), Australia and New Zealand (Palace), Poland (Monolith) and Ex Yugoslavia (Blitz).

SND will host a virtual market premiere for “Kompromat” later this week, in the run up to the Berlin Film Festival.

“We’re really happy to finally be able to show this film to buyers who trusted us and to those who are waiting to discover it for territories that are still available,” said Ramy Nahas, head of international sales at SND.

“This film has a strong artistic package — Gilles Lellouche is one of France’s most bankable actors and recently starred in the hit thriller ‘The Stronghold,’ while Joanna Kulig shined in ‘Cold War’ which won best director at Cannes in 2019,” said Nahas.

Salle previously directed “L’Odyssée,” a biopic of Jacques-Yves Cousteau with Lambert Wilson and Pierre Niney; and “Zulu,” a South Africa-set cop thriller with Orlando Bloom and Forest Whitaker. Salle also directed episodes of the spy series “Totems” which will launch on Amazon on Feb. 18.

“Kompromat” will be released in French theaters by SND on Sept. 7. SND is also hosting market screenings for “Two of a Kind” later this week. The movie stars Ahmed Sylla whose acting credits include the hit comedies “After The Climb” and “A Very Bad Friend.”