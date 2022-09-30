Jennifer Lawrence Joins BFI London Film Festival’s Screen Talks Series, Will Appear in Person

Jennifer Lawrence will participate in the BFI’s series of Screen Talks at the London Film Festival next month.

She will make an appearance at the festival alongside a special presentation of her upcoming film “Causeway,” directed by Lila Neugebauer, in which Lawrence plays a traumatized U.S. marine. She will talk about her career, from her Oscar-winning performance in “Silver Linings Playbook” to The Hunger Games trilogy.

Also appearing in BFI LFF’s Screen Talk series are Mia Hansen-Løve Alejandro G. Iñárritu, Noah Baumbach, Janelle Monáe, Bill Nighy and Aubrey Plaza.

Tickets are available to purchase for the talks from the BFI’s website. The BFI London Film Festival runs from Oct. 5-16.