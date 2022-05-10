Jennifer Hudson, Milla Jovovich, Common to Star in Action Survival Thriller ‘Breathe’

Jennifer Hudson, Milla Jovovich, Quvenzhané Wallis and Common are set to star in Stefon Bristol’s new action-thriller “Breathe.”

Capstone Global will introduce the project to buyers at the Marché du Film in Cannes next week. CAA Media Finance and UTA Independent Film Group helped to arrange financing for the film and will co-represent the U.S. rights, alongside Capstone.

In “Breathe,” after Earth is left uninhabitable due to lack of oxygen, a mother Maya (Hudson) and her daughter Zora (Wallis) are forced to live underground, with short trips to the surface only made possible by a state-of-the-art oxygen suit made by Maya’s husband, Darius, whom she presumes to be dead. When a mysterious couple arrives claiming to know Darius and his fate, Maya tentatively agrees to let them into their bunker, but are they all they appear to be?

“Avatar” star Sam Worthington is also in talks to join the cast.

Bristol will direct from the Black List screenplay written by Doug Simon (“Dimension’s Demonic”). Principal photography on the survival thriller will take place on location in Pennsylvania in this summer.

“Breathe” is produced by Thunder Road Films’ Basil Iwanyk and Erica Lee, and Capstone’s Christian Mercuri. Capstone’s Ruzanna Kegeyan executive produces alongside David Haring, Esther Hornstein and Will Flynn. Capstone Studios will also finance alongside Thunder Road.

Thunder Road president Lee said: “Stefon’s vision for the film feels more relevant than ever and we are thrilled at how this cast of fiercely talented actors at the top of their game has come together. We look forward to collaborating on another project with our friends and partners at Capstone.”

Capstone’s head of acquisitions Kegeyan added: “We cannot wait to see this award-winning cast shine in Stefon’s pulse racing thriller, which is set to create a new creative benchmark in this highly commercial genre. Our friends at Thunder Road continue to be the best of partners in the business, and we believe ‘Breathe’ will be our greatest collaboration yet.”

“Breathe” is the sophomore film from Bristol, who previously collaborated with Spike Lee on his debut feature “See You Yesterday.” The Netflix Original film premiered at 2019 Tribeca Film Festival and garnered Bristol a best first feature nomination at the 2020 Independent Spirit Award where he also won for best first screenplay with writing partner Fredrica Bailey. He is represented by UTA, Ellipsis Entertainment Group and Romola Lucas Law Firm.

Jovovich is repped by CAA and Untitled Entertainment and Hansen, Jacobson, Teller, Hoberman, Newman, Warren, Richman, Rush, Kaller, Gellman, Meigs & Fox. Wallis is represented by UTA, Moxie Artists, and Lichter, Grossman, Nichols, Adler, Feldman & Clark. Common is represented by Grandview, UTA, The Lede Company and Myman, Greenspan, Fox, Rosenberg, Mobasser, Younger & Light. Worthington is repped by CAA, Anonymous Content and Hansen, Jacobsen.