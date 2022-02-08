Jeff Goldblum-Narrated ‘Fiddler on the Roof’ Documentary Picked Up by Go2Films (EXCLUSIVE)

Jerusalem-based sales agent Go2Films has taken both worldwide rights (excluding North America) and Israeli distribution rights to “Fiddler’s Journey to the Big Screen” by Oscar-nominated director Daniel Raim and narrated by Jeff Goldblum. Kino Lorber and Zeitgeist Films will handle North American distribution on the film, which follows the making of Norman Jewison’s “Fiddler on the Roof.”

The film was meant to have its international premiere in the Official Selection of Palm Springs Film Festival, which was cancelled due to COVID-19. A new international premiere is currently being negotiated. The film will have its market premiere at the European Film Market, running Feb. 10-17.

Norman Jewison on the set of “Fiddler on the Roof” Courtesy of NFB

Go2Films also confirmed it has already closed the first deal for the film ahead of the EFM, with JIFF set to release the film in Australia in November 2022. Israeli documentary channel yes will broadcast the film after its theatrical release in the country, handled by Go2Films.

Narrated by Goldblum, the feature-length documentary is an intimate portrait of Jewison and the making of “Fiddler on the Roof.” Raim, Oscar-nominated for Best Documentary Short with “The Man on Lincoln’s Nose” (2000), draws on behind-the-scenes footage and never-before-seen stills. “Fiddler’s Journey to the Big Screen” features original interviews with Jewison, Topol (who played Tevye), composer John Williams, production designer Robert F. Boyle, film critic Kenneth Turan, lyricist Sheldon Harnick, and actors Rosalind Harris, Michele Marsh and Neva Small (who played Tevye’s daughters).

“We were incredibly moved by Daniel’s excellent achievement in depicting the story of Norman Jewison and the making of his iconic film,” said Hedva Goldschmidt, Go2Films’ managing director. “It is a compassionate film filled with love of life, which raises fascinating issues of identity and artistic creation,” she added.

Topol and composer John Williams on the set of “Fiddler on the Roof” Courtesy of Rosalind Harris

Another highlight in Go2Films’ EFM lineup is “Back in Berlin” by Bobby Lax, which has received the documentary film honorable mention at Haifa Film Festival last year. It tells the story of a friendship under pressure: while Bobby finds out the shocking truth of his family perishing in the Holocaust, Manuel discovers his father’s uncle was the infamous Nazi propaganda filmmaker Veit Harlan. Together, the friends embark on a journey to Berlin to discover more about their respective pasts – a journey which puts their friendship to the test.

Further titles on Go2Films’ slate are “Bronca!” by Shlomo and Tomer Slutzky, which will have its rough-cut premiere at the EFM and presents the filmmakers’ pursuit of Anibal Gauto, who lives in Israel protected by the authorities and was involved in the murder of Shlomo’s cousin, during the 1970s Argentinian dictatorship; and “Housewitz,” by Dutch filmmaker Oeke Hoogendijk, winner of two awards at IDFA in 2021, which will screen at the EFM ahead of its international premiere at the upcoming Thessaloniki Doc Festival as part of the Film Forward Competition.