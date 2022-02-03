‘Rocky & Bullwinkle’ Owner Jay Ward Productions Inks Deal With WildBrain (EXCLUSIVE)

Jay Ward Productions, owners of beloved animated series including “Rocky & Bullwinkle” and “George of the Jungle,” have inked a wide-ranging deal with kids and family entertainment group WildBrain.

The deal covers distribution, production and licensing of Jay Ward Productions’ portfolio, which also includes “Mr. Peabody & Sherman,” “Dudley Do-Right,” “Super Chicken” and more.

Jay Ward is the legendary animator who created some of the most iconic characters of the 1950s and 60s. He died in 1989 and the rights in the works have since been managed by Jay Ward Productions, which is headed by Ward’s daughter Tiffany Ward while granddaughter Amber Ward is vice president.

As well as adding 788 episodes of Ward animations to its distribution library, including “The Adventures of Rocky and Bullwinkle” and “Dudley Do-Right” the deal will see WildBrain and Jay Ward Productions creating “brand-new content” based on Ward’s work.

WildBrain CEO Eric Ellenbogen previously worked with Tiffany Ward in 2012, when the duo created Bullwinkle Studios, which was sold to Dreamworks (now part of NBCUniversal). That collaboration resulted in projects including the animated feature film “Mr Peabody & Sherman,” “The Mr. Peabody & Sherman Show” and the show “The Adventures of Rocky and Bullwinkle.”

“Everything old is new again,” said Ellenbogen in a statement. “I’m delighted to be reunited with Tiffany to bring new audiences the hilarious characters and shows created by her father, which are part of the canon of the world’s greatest animation. Never has there been a better time to refresh classic branded IP like this, just as we are doing with so many of our evergreen WildBrain brands.”

Tiffany Ward said: “I’m thrilled to be teaming up with Eric again. Our past partnership with Bullwinkle Studios was prolific and successful, and now that Eric is at the helm of a creative powerhouse like WildBrain, I’m excited to work with him and his fantastic team to broaden the legacy of my father’s work to new generations of kids and families.”