‘Deathgasm’ Director Jason Howden Returns For Sequel, Comic Book Series (EXCLUSIVE)

Jason Howden, the writer and director behind 2015 cult horror hit “Deathgasm,” is returning for “Deathgasm 2.”

The sequel, which is produced by Raven Banner Entertainment, is set to start shooting in New Zealand next year. Howden, who also wrote and directed “Guns Akimbo” starring Daniel Radcliffe and Samara Weaving, will write and direct. He has also already been in talks with the original cast – Milo Cawthorne, James Blake and Kimberley Crossman – about returning.

“Deathgasm,” which debuted at SXSW and went onto win a slew of horror awards including the Palm D’Gore at Knoxville Horror Film Festival, tells the story of two high-school metal-heads, Brodie (played by Cawthorne) and Zakk (Blake), who form a band called Deathgasm. One day, while delving into some dark magic to escape their mundane lives, the duo unwittingly summon an evil entity called The Blind One.

In the sequel, which promises to be equally gory, Brodie again turns to black magic to raise his former bandmates from the dead so he can win battle of the bands as well as the hear of his ex-girlfriend Medina (Crossman).

In addition to the sequel, Howden is also co-writing a “Deathgasm” comic book series for Opus Comics (“Bill and Ted: Roll the Dice”). The four-issue series, which hits newstands in December, will bridge the first and second films with Deathgasm reforming and going on a world tour to rid the planet of demons. “But will the group survive the out-of-this-world terror of the Kaihoro Food and Music Festival?” reads the comic’s logline.

Howden recently collaborated with Opus on another metal and horror comic book series, “Monsters of Metal,” which is also set to get a screen adaptation.

“I’m thrilled to be working with Raven Banner and Opus Comics to expand the ‘Deathgasm’ universe and bring the evil-crushing power of metal to new and existing audiences,” said Howden. Like we saw with Eddie Munson in ‘Stranger Things,’ not all heroes wear capes. Some wear Anthrax tees and denim vests.”

Andrew T. Hunt, managing partner at Raven Banner, said: “We’re big fans of Jason here at Raven Banner. ‘Deathgasm’ still remains one of the most beloved and sought-after titles in our library, building up a cult following year after year. This comic book will not only keep the fans engaged, but will be a perfect bridge between the original film and ‘Deathgasm 2’ which we’re excited to go to camera with in 2023.”

Opus Comics founder Llexi Leon added: “Having Jason join the Opus Comics line-up was a no-brainer. His style was a natural fit with ours, which led to ‘Monsters of Metal’ and this eventual ‘Deathgasm’ sequel comic.”