Japanese Drama ‘Love Life’ From Cannes Prizewinning Koji Fukada Boarded by MK2 Films (EXCLUSIVE)

MK2 Films, the banner behind Joachim Trier’s “The Worst Person in the World,” has boarded “Love Life,” the anticipated next film of laureled Japanese director Koji Fukada.

Fukada’s credits include the 2016 movie “Harmonium” which won the jury prize at Cannes’ Un Certain Regard, as well as “A Girl Missing” which played at Toronto. His latest film, “The Real Thing” was part of Cannes 2020’s Official Selection.

Set in contemporary Japan, “Love Life” is a character-driven film revolving around Taeko and her husband, Jiro, who are living a peaceful existence with her young son, Keita. When a tragic accident brings the boy’s long-lost father, Park, back into her life, Taeko throws herself into helping this deaf and homeless man to cope with the pain and guilt. Popular Japanese actress Fumino Kimura (“The Fable: The Killer Who Doesn’t Kill”) headlines the film.

“We are proud to be teaming up again with Koji Fukada for this family drama, which may be his most accomplished and accessible work date, [dealing with] the portrait of a woman seeking a new meaning in her life, told with the bittersweet touch characteristic of his work,” said Fionnuala Jamison, managing director of MK2 Films, who is introducing the project to buyers at the European Film Market with a promo.

Now in post, “Love Life” was produced by Chipangu, Nagoya Broadcasting Network and Comme Des Cinemas. It will be delivered later this year.

Aside from his film activities, Fukada is also an activist in Japan. During the pandemic, he and Ryusuke Hamaguchi, the helmer of Oscar-nominated “Drive My Car,” launched a crowdfunding campaign to rescue struggling independent theaters in Japan and they were able to raise over 3 million.