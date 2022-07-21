James Bond, Star Wars Studio Pinewood Reveals $955 Million Expansion Plan

The U.K.’s Pinewood Studios, home to the James Bond and Star Wars franchises and Disney and Marvel, has submitted a planning application for an expanded screen hub.

After being granted planning permission in April for a screen industries growth hub known as Screen Hub U.K. and a film-inspired visitor attraction, Pinewood has submitted plans for an expanded Screen Hub scheme of 1.4 million sq ft and a nature reserve to Buckinghamshire Council. The expanded scheme is located across two sites; land to the south of the studios referred to as ‘Pinewood South’ and ‘Alderbourne Farm’ to the north.

The ‘Pinewood South’ studios scheme would deliver 20 new sound stages with workshops and offices on 82 acres of land to the south of the existing studios. The £800 million ($955 million) scheme is estimated to create over 8,000 new jobs and add around £640 million annually to economic productivity. The proposals include an education and training hub intended to be run by the National Film and Television School and a business growth hub supported by Creative U.K. and Buckinghamshire Business First.

A nature reserve of 64 acres on land to the north of the studios at Alderbourne Farm will be part of the biodiversity gains from the development. The site would also deliver a new backlot and workshop complex based on the former farm buildings.

The revised scheme is a result of feedback from Pinewood Group’s customers, the wider industry and local community, the studio said, adding that it would help to address the shortage of studio space in the U.K.

Once permission is granted, the expanded hub would bring the number of sound stages at Pinewood to 50.