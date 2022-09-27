James Bond, Harry Potter, Superman, Star Wars, Wonder Woman, Batman, Bruce Lee Memorabilia to be Auctioned in London

Propstore has revealed details of its annual live action auction of film and TV memorabilia, with the items on offer expected to fetch in excess of $12.6 million.

Over 1,500 lots will be sold during the auction. Top items to be sold at the auction – with estimated sale prices – include:

• Superman’s (Christopher Reeve) complete costume from the Superman franchise (1978-1987): $287,270-574,540.

• Darth Vader’s (Dave Prowse) gloves from “Star Wars: A New Hope” (1977): $172,362-287,270.

• Full size animatronic Johnny 5 robot from “Short Circuit” (1986): $138,546- 207,819.

• First edition hardback book of “Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone” (2001): $114,908-172,362.

• Andy Dufresne’s (Tim Robbins) Rockhammer Bible from “The Shawshank Redemption” (1994): $114,908-172,362.

• James Bond’s (Sean Connery) Little Nellie Pilot helmet from “You Only Live Twice” (1967): $68,944-114,908.

• Fraggle puppet from “Fraggle Rock” TV series (1983-1987): $45,963-68,944.

• Jason Voorhees’ (C.J. Graham) hero hockey mask from “Friday the 13th Part VI: Jason Lives” (1986): $45,963-68,944.

• Commodus’ (Joaquin Phoenix) Rome Chariot from “Gladiator” (2000): $45,963-68,944.

• Yoda’s Jedi Robes from “Star Wars: The Phantom Menace” (1999): $45,963- 68,944.

• Harry Potter’s (Daniel Radcliffe) hero wand from “Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone” (2001): $22,981-34,472.

• Bruce Lee striking shield: $22,981-34,472.

• The Grinch’s (Jim Carrey) light-up full size sleigh from “How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000) $22,981-34,472.

• Victoria’s (Emily Blunt) George IV state diadem coronation crown from “The Young Victoria (2009): $22,981-34,472).

• Wonder Woman’s (Gal Gadot) Tiara from “Wonder Woman” (2017): $17,236-22,981.

• Doctor Strange’s (Benedict Cumberbatch) sling ring from “Doctor Strange” (2016): $11,490-17,236.

• Batman’s (Robert Pattinson) batarang from “The Batman (2022): $11,490-17,236.

A number of Doctor Who props will also be going to auction, with a percentage of the final hammer price benefitting BBC Children in Need.

Propstore will hold a preview exhibition at their office facility in Hertfordshire, U.K. Oct. 4- Nov. 2, featuring some 130 lots. The live auction will take place Nov. 3-6 at BAFTA in London, as well as online or via telephone for global bidding.

Stephen Lane, Propstore CEO, said: “Following our Los Angeles entertainment memorabilia live auction in June, which saw some of our best ever auction results, we’re thrilled to be back again with another incredible sale. Featuring a collection over 1,500 lots, we have an amazing array of content, ranging from Fraggle Rock to Friday the 13th – there really is something for everyone.”