Jaime King Joins Frank Grillo, Mekhi Phifer, Scott Adkins on Action Movie ‘Lights Out’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Actor Jaime King has joined the cast of action movie “Lights Out,” a Firebrand production, staring Frank Grillo, Mekhi Phifer and Scott Adkins. The Exchange, the world sales agent, is introducing the movie to buyers at the virtual European Film Market.

King, the star of Netflix’s “Black Summer” season one (2019) and season two (2021), has notably appeared in Michael Bay’s “Pearl Harbor,” Keenan Ivory Wayans’ “White Chicks,” Robert Rodriguez’s “Sin City,” Frank Millers’ “The Spirit,” and Frank Miller and Robert Rodriguez’s “Sin City: A Dame to Kill For.”

“Lights Out,” which is in production, is a gritty modern-day “Road House” meets “Kickboxer,” set against the seedy underworld of Los Angeles.

An original screenplay by Garry Charles (“Welcome to Acapulco,” “Day of the Mummy”) and Chad Law (“The Hit List,” “Section Eight”), “Lights Out” is directed by Christian Sesma (“Paydirt,” “The Night Crew”) and produced by Brandon Burrows of Firebrand.

The Exchange’s EFM lineup includes John Cena and Brian Cox’ “The Independent,” Kaley Cuoco and Pete Davidson’s “Meet Cute,” Justine Bateman’s “Violet” and Aubrey Joseph, Tyrese Gibson and Vivica A. Fox’s “Bosco.”

King is represented by Management Production Entertainment, The Gersh Agency, and Myman Greenspan Fox Rosenberg Mobasser Younger & Light.