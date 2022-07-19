Jafar Panahi Ordered to Serve Six-Year Sentence by Iranian Authorities

Jafar Panahi, the critically acclaimed filmmaker of “Taxi” and “Three Faces,” has been ordered by the Iranian judicial authorities to serve the six-year sentence he was given in 2010.

Panahi, who was arrested last week in Tehran, only served two months of that sentence so far. Along with Panahi, two other prominent filmmakers were arrested earlier this month and are being detained in Iran: Mostafa Aleahmad and Mohammad Rasoulof, whose latest film “There Is No Evil” won the Golden Bear at Berlin in 202O.

“Panahi had been sentenced in 2010 to a total of six years in prison… and therefore he was taken into the detention centre of Evin to serve his sentence there,” judiciary spokesman Massoud Setayeshi told reporters on Tuesday.

The celebrated filmmaker, whose politically-minded movies often depict the corruption in contemporary Iran, had been accused of conducting anti-government activity, according to several reports.

More to come.