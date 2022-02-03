Jacob Elordi, Zachary Quinto in ‘He Went That Way’: First Look Revealed, Mister Smith Launches Sales at EFM

Principal photography has wrapped on “He Went That Way,” the true crime thriller starring Jacob Elordi (“Euphoria”) and Zachary Quinto (Star Trek Franchise).

Producers Mister Smith Entertainment have revealed a first look image and will be showing the first footage to buyers at the upcoming European Film Market in Berlin.

Set in 1964, “He Went That Way” is based on the true crime story of celebrity animal trainer Dave Pitts and his famous TV chimp, Spanky, centerpiece of the traveling entertainment show The Ice Capades in the 1960s, and his fateful three-day encounter with the serial killer Larry Lee Ranes. The film is inspired by Conrad Hilberry’s book “Luke Karamazov” and the real life account from Dave Pitts, the sole survivor of Ranes killing spree, and follows the trio as they set off on a crazy three-day road trip down Route 66 together.

Elordi portrays serial killer Bobby Falls, based on Ranes and Quinto portrays Jim Goodwin, based on Pitts.

Jeffrey Darling, renowned for his commercials and music videos (“Crowded House: Instinct”), makes his feature directorial debut from a script by Independent Spirit award nominated writer Evan M. Wiener (“Monogamy”).

The producing team includes Marc Benardout (“Sinner”), James Harris (“Welcome to Raccoon City: Resident Evil”) and Mark Lane (“47 Meters Down”) of Teashop Productions, Hugh Broder (“Emoticon;)”), and Jeremy Kotin (“Blood Stripe”). Phil Hunt of Head Gear Films and recently formed Bohemia Media, which amplifies marginalized voices, is executive producing.

Films represented by Mister Smith for sales include Sara Sugarman and Jonas Åkerlund’s “Midas Man” and Hans Canosa’s “The Storied Life of A.J. Fikry.”