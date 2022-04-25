Indie Sales Boards Directors’ Fortnight-Bound Ukrainian Film ‘Pamfir’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Paris-based company Indie Sales has acquired Dmytro Sukholytkyy-Sobchuk’s debut feature “Pamfir” which will world premiere at Directors’ Fortnight. The banner is handling international sales on the movie.

Sukholytkyy-Sobchuk previously directed the short film “Weighlifter,” a European Film Award contender and winner of the Best Short Film Award in Angers.

“Pamfir” takes place in Western Ukraine, on the eve of a traditional carnival. It follows a man, Pamfir, who returns to his family after months of absence. His unconditional love for his family is such that when his only child starts a fire in the prayer house, Pamfir has no other choice but to reconnect with his troubled past in order to repair his son’s fault.

“It has been an amazing journey working with such an inspiring international crew from Ukraine, Poland, France and Chile,” said Sukholytkyy-Sobchuk. He added that “despite miles of distance, and tremendous difficulties, this has been a fruitful collaboration.” “Pamfir” was developed at the TorinoFilmLab, Midpoint and Cannes’ Cinéfondation

The folk drama stars Oleksandr Yatsentyuk, Stanislav Potiak and Solomiya Kyrylova. The key crew includes cinematographer Nikita Kuzmenko, as well as Polish editor Nikodem Chabior and composer Laëtitia Pansanel-Garric.

“‘Pamfir’ plays with different genres, between western and film-noir. We’re proud to defend the work of a director with such a unique vision,” said Nicolas Eschbach, Indie Sales CEO.

The film is produced by Aleksandra Kostina’s Bosonfilm, alongside Laura Briand at French Les Films d’Ici (“Waltz with Bashir”), Warsaw-based Madants and Chilian compny Quijote, as well Jane Yatsuta. Co-producers include Mainstream picture, Wady Films, Moderator Inwestycje and Studio Orlando. “Pamfir” is supported by Visions Sud Est, Göteborg Film Fund, Hubert Bals Fund Europe and Chernivtsi region. It was also backed by the Ukrainian State Film Agency, Ukrainian Cultural Foundation, Polish Film Institute and the CNC (National Film Board).

The sales company will also be at Cannes with exclusive first footages of CGI animation sequel “Richard the Stork 2,” Marc Fitoussi’s female-led buddy movie “Two Tickets to Greece,” Laure Calamy-starred “Angry Annie” with Blandine Lenoir, Noémie Lvovsky’s comedy-drama “The Great Magic” and Alberto Mascia’s Italian dystopia “Hypersleep” which was acquired by Amazon in Italy.