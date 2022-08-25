‘In From the Side’ Finds North American Home With Strand Releasing (EXCLUSIVE)

Strand Releasing has acquired all North American rights to Matt Carter’s “In From the Side” which had its world premiere at the British Film Institute’s Flare Festival. The movie will be released in the the U.K. by Verve Pictures on Sept. 16.

Set in the world of gay rugby, “In From the Side” follows two men from a cash-strapped gay rugby club who unwittingly embark into an adulterous affair and must confront their growing feelings or risk destroying the club that they love.

Produced by Andrew Faure, “In From the Side” marks the debut feature of Carter who has a background in visual effects.

“Strand is the perfect partner for any independent filmmaker- we are delighted they are brining our film to a wide American audience” said Adam Silver, the film’s co-producer who reps the title and negotiated the deal with Jon Gerrans at Strand Releasing.

The pact with Strand follows a raft of international deals for the film with Great Movies/A2 Filmes in Latin America, Palace Cinemas in Australia, and Aardwolf Films for international Airlines.

Strand plans to release “In From the Side” in theaters in 2023. The company’s current roster also includes François Ozon’s “Peter Von Kant,” Rithy Panh’s “Irradiated” and Alli Haapasalo’s “Girl Picture,” all in current release.