From Peekaboo’s ‘Best Friends Forever’ to Studio Kimchi’s ‘Zoey’s Oceans,’ 8 Spanish Projects at Cartoon Forum

Eight animated TV series projects involving Spanish companies will be presented to buyers and producers attending 2022 Cartoon Forum’s pitching sessions, the event’s main attraction.

Among well-known production companies presenting their latest cartoon shows figure In Efecto Atlantis, the Spanish-French studio behind Disney’s series “Tara Duncan;”Sygnatia, the producer of multi-award winning animated film “Buñuel in the Labyrinth of the Turtles,” and Peekaboo Animation, creator of world sales hit series “I, Elvis Riboldi.”

Two of the Spanish projects selected (“My Brother is a T-Rez” and “Polka Dot Zebra”) target preschoolers; five titles (“Bertie’s Brainwaves,” “Best Friends Forever… Stranded!,” “Mervyn’s Album,” “The Little Orchestra” and “Zoey Oceans”) are intended for older children; “Firsts” aims for family audiences.

“The eight magnificent Spanish series demonstrate the wealth of knowledge and talent Spain has generated since we began to develop the industry in the 60s,” says Nico Matji, chairman of Diboos, the Spanish federation of animation producers and VFX production companies.

Nine other Spanish production companies will showcase their latest projects in the promotional videos shared during Cartoon Forum’s Croissant and Coffee Shows: 3 Doubles Producciones (“The Book of Dreams”), Barrios Producciones (“Annunaki Files”), DeAPlaneta Kids & Family (“Magic Lilly”), Hampa Studio (“Melbits”), Imagic Telecom (“The Wawies”), Koyi Talent (“Yanco, Dina and the Dinosaurs”), Pikkukala Barcelona (“Taste Buddies”), Teidees Audiovisuals (“Jasmine & Jambo”) and Verjim Animation Studio (“Counting Sheep”).

Also, two Barcelona-based companies, Peekaboo Animation and GoldBee, are respectively nominated at this year’s Cartoon Tributes for best producer and best investor/distributor respectively.

Spanish Projects at the 2022 Cartoon Forum

“Bertie’s Brainwaves,”(TBC, Spain-U.K.)

Spanish-French studio In Efecto Atlantis, producer for France’s Princess Sam Pictures of Disney’s series “Tara Duncan,” teams with the U.K.’s Flickerpix to adapt David Roberts’ “Dirty Bertie” best-selling children’s books. In Efecto’s co-founder Raúl Carbó produces this 52 11-minute episodes adventure series project on a 10-year-old boy with an overactive imagination.

Bertie’s Brainwaves Courtesy of Cartoon Forum

“Best Friends Forever… Stranded!” (José Balbuena, Spain)

Barcelona’s Peekaboo Animation, producers of hit series “I, Elvis Riboldi” – sold to more than 140 territories worldwide – is looking for co-production partners for this project, focused on a smarty-pants rooster who dreams of becoming a famous writer. Peekaboo co-founder Iván Agenjo discovered Balbuena’s potential at a Cartoon Springboard edition. The aim is to kick-off production in 2024.

Best Friends Forever… Stranded! Courtesy of Cartoon Forum

“Firsts,” (“Primeras,” Paloma Mora, Bambú Orellana, Spain-Chile)

An 11-minute, 13-part anthological show, depicting the life stories of women from around the world who became pioneers in fields that until then were reserved only for men. The project is produced by Paloma Mora at Valencia-based TV ON Producciones in partnership with Chile’s Typpo Creative.

Firsts Courtesy of Cartoon Forum

“Mervyn’s Album” (Jody Gannon, Spain, Germany)

Produced by scriptwriter Marie Beardmore at Barcelona’s Kick the Door, teaming with Germany’s BigB, the project follows 10-year-old Mervyn, who is able to enter the world inside postage stamps. But the Stamp Realm has a darker side too: a group of dodgy types plot to cross the divide between the fantasy land and reality. A 52 13-minute episode adventure series, aimed targeting 6-9s.

Mervyn’s Album Courtesy of Cartoon Forum

“My Brother is a T-Rez” (Javi Peces, Spain-Portugal)

Directed and produced by Javi Peces at Madrid’s Mr. Klaus Studio (“Bento”) in co-production with Celine Fernandes at Portugal’s Lusco Fusco Animation. A 52-episode show turning on Coco, a 6-year-old girl who loves spending her time making up stories in the company of her little brother, a big, pinkish, actual T-Rex.

My Brother is a T-Rez Courtesy of Cartoon Forum

“Polka dot Zebra,” (“Cebra con lunares,” Laura Blanco, Margarida Madeira, Spain-Portugal)

Upper pre-school TV series adaptation of same-title inclusive book by Ana Paula Catarino and Helena Perim. The story focus on Bella, a little zebra who instead of stripes was born with spots. Produced by Xosé Zapata at Sygnatia Studio (“Buñuel in the Labyrinth of the Turtles,” “Dragon Keeper”) and co-produced by Catarino’s Bro Cinema in Portugal, the series has been purchased by Spanish public broadcaster RTVE.

Polka dot Zebra Courtesy of Cartoon Forum

“The Little Orchestra” (“La orquestita,” Juan Carve, Martín Guido, Spain-Perú-Uruguay)

The adventures of a cool children’s rock band travelling all over the world, meeting strange characters and trying to reveal the secrets of music. Produced by Peter Keydel, founder of Barcelona’s Mago Audiovisual Production in co-production with Perú’s Apus Animación y Contenido and Uruguay’s Chucho TV.

“Zoey Oceans” (Alice Guimarães, Spain)

A 26 13-minute adventure-comedy about a 9-year-old girl who has built an amphibious vehicle to look for her father, lost at sea. Only the shipment of rubber ducks it was carrying remains, appearing in the most disparate places of the planet. Awarded by Netflix and women animation lobby Mianima, the project is produced by Carlota Pou at Barcelona’s Studio Kimchi.