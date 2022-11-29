Red Carpet, Beetlefilm, Ilmatic Film Group Team On Italian Genre Pic ‘Resvrgis’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Rome-based Ilmatic Film Group (“Santa Lucia,” “Fourth Grade”) has teamed with Red Carpet-ILBE Group and Beetlefilm, to co-produce “Resvrgis,” director Francesco Carnesecchi upcoming genre feature.

Unveiled during Locarno’s March Me!, the project earned a berth at Brussels’ BIF Market.

Ilmatic Film Group also handles international sales and will introduce the now finished production to buyers at Ventana Sur, aiming for theatrical distribution in overseas territories.

“We found large potential for ‘Resvrgis,’ as, especially at this moment, genre film production is enjoying a new wave of success,” Ilmatic producer Francesca Denise told Variety.

Carnescchi’s prior feature “The Match” (“La partita”), backed by Freak Factory, was picked-up by Netflix.

A dark thriller set in the woods, “Resvrgis” mixes local mythology with genre tropes. “It is a violent poem that takes your breath away and strikes at the heart,” stated Carnescchi. “A dark thriller that focuses on Italian mythology, mixing it with pop-culture and horror codes.”

In an unexplored forest, six hunters, led by two brothers, Geppi and Rino, confront a mysterious beast that will threaten their lives turning hunters into hunted.

Francesco Carnesecchi Courtesy of Ilmatic Film Group

“‘Resvrgis’ takes place in a remote area of the Simbruini Mountains – where history and legend merge into mystery – to tell the story of a suicide victim and her resurrection,” he explained.

“Horror is a genre that reliably produces hit movies, often on very modest budgets. In fact, measured in terms of profit, horror is the best genre in the industry,” Denise argued.

Beetlefilm boarded during the pre-production phase while Red Carpet, the independent production wing of Iervolino & Lady Bacardi Entertainment (ILBE), joined during production.

Iervolino & Lady Bacardi produced Morgan Freeman’s 2019 “Poison Rose” and 2021 serial-killer thriller “Muti.” For this young adult adventure, cast includes Netflix-Italy’ “Skam” actress Ludovica Martino (“Il Campione.”)

Shooting took place in Lazio.