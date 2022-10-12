IFC Films Buys North American Rights to Cecilia Miniucchi’s ‘Life Upside Down’ Starring Bob Odenkirk (EXCLUSIVE)

IFC Films has acquired North American rights to Cecilia Miniucchi’s “Life Upside Down” which stars Emmy-award winning actor Bob Odenkirk (“Better Call Saul”), Radha Mitchell (“Pitch Black) and Danny Huston (“21 Grams”). The movie world premiered at Venice in the Giornate degli Autori sidebar.

IFC Films will release the film in select theaters and VOD on Jan. 27 and will stream exclusively on AMC+ in April 2023.

“‘Life Upside Down’ is a romantic comedy following three couples, connected by friendship, love and work, who are each stuck in their respective homes in Los Angeles during the beginning of lockdown. Finally forced to face their spouses, friends, lovers, and eventually themselves head on, their lives turn slowly but surely upside-down.

“Cecilia has brought warmth and empathy to this universal story of love and growth in isolation that we can all relate to,” said Arianna Bocco, President of IFC Films . “We are so excited to welcome the incredibly gifted Bob Odenkirk to the IFC Films family and bring this film next year to the AMC+ subscribers who already know him so well from Better Call Saul and are anxiously awaiting his next series, Straight Man,” Bocco continued.

Miniucchi said she and her “entire team could not be more thrilled to collaborate with Arianna and IFC Films to bring ‘Life Upside Down’ to theaters.”

The deal for the film was negotiated by IFC Films with Producer Rose Kuo, David Pierce of Pierce Law Group and Tanya Shifman Esq. on behalf of the filmmakers.

“Life Upside Down” was produced by Jeffrey Coulter, Carl F. Berg, Jason Rose, Rose Kuo, Radha Mitchell and Miniucchi, alongside executive producers Fred Roos, Paolo Rossi Pisu, Marta Miniucchi, Holley Heitz, Antoni Stutz, Anna Hatzis, John Hatziz, and Desmond Nakano.

Odenkirk is repped by WME, Odenkirk Provissiero Entertainment, The Lede Company and Johnson Shapiro Slewett & Kole.