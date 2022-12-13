Trailer Unveiled for Iceland Oscar Entry ‘Beautiful Beings‘ by ’Heartstone’ Director (EXCLUSIVE)

Strand Releasing’s distribution label Altered Innocence has dropped the U.S. trailer for Guðmundur Arnar Guðmundsson’s (“Heartstone”) “Beautiful Beings” which is representing Iceland in the Oscar race.

The coming-of-age drama world premiered at the Berlin Film Festival last year and won the Label Europa Cinemas Award. it went on to pick up accolades at Biografilm Festival, Off Camera, Stockholm, Taipei and Thessaloniki film festivals, among others.

Altered Innocence will host the U.S. premiere for the film at the Quad in New York City on Jan. 13 and will be expanding from there.

“Beautiful Beings” follows Addi, a boy raised by a clairvoyant mother who decides to adopt a bullied misfit into his gang of outsiders. Left to their own devices, the boys explore aggression and violence but also learn about loyalty and love. As the group’s behavior escalates towards life-threatening situations, Addi begins to experience a series of dreamlike visions.

Arnar Guðmundsson is one of Iceland’s best known filmmakers. His credits include “Whale Valley,” a short which won a special mention at Cannes, among a raft of awards; and “Heartstone” which played at Venice, Toronto and won a raft of laurels, including a prize at the European Film Awards and nine Edda Awards, Iceland’s equivalent to the Oscars.

Here is the trailer: