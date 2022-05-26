Iberseries, Platino Industria Teaming Up With Ventana Sur and San Sebastian for Second Edition

Iberseries & Platino Industria, a key international Ibero-American film-TV event which kicked off last year in Madrid, has announced new collaborations with Ventana Sur and the San Sebastian Film Festival for its second edition, slated for September 27-30.

The announcement was staged at the Marché stand of Argentine film-TV agency INCAA, a co-organizer of Ventana Sur along with Cannes Marché du Film-Cannes Festival. It detailed new plans for the annual event to include hosting the Co-Production Forum-Platino Industria with San Sebastian and the Series Co-Production Forum with Ventana Sur, Latin America’s largest film and TV market.

The Ibero-American event will once again present an extensive program of conferences and keynotes with experts, pitching sessions for platforms, and a market and networking area. The Iberseries Content Laboratory will return along with a showrunners workshop and an exhibition of film and education. The series selected as the Best Ibero-American Project will participate in Ventana Sur’s Solo SerieS sidebar.

The first edition of Iberseries & Platino Industria in 2021, held with COVID protocols strictly in place, managed to bring together more than 2,000 accredited professionals, 57 conferences, eight premieres and more than 40 face-to-face stands in which creators, executives, platforms, television channels and prominent execs in the audiovisual sector participated in Spanish and Portuguese.

Said Samuel Castro, co-director of Iberseries & Platino Industria: “The agreement with Ventana Sur is one more step in the consolidation of Iberseries as a meeting point for all professionals who create, produce and market content in Spanish, both in Latin America and in the U.S.”

“It’s a reflection of the positive turning point that the audiovisual sector in Spanish is experiencing and a new opportunity for Spain and, specifically, Madrid, to be a meeting point for cultural industries between Europe and America,” he added.

Platino Industria was launched with “the aim of creating a space to develop international business, generate film and audiovisual content, as well as strengthen co-production between talented countries and first-rate creators,” concurred Adriana Castillo, general co-ordinator of Platino Industria.

The historical arts center Matadero Madrid will once again host the second edition with the support of the Madrid City Council and Community.

San Sebastian runs Sept. 16-24. Ventana Sur will be held Nov. 28 through Dec. 2 in Buenos Aires.