Oscar-Nominated ‘How to Train Your Dragon’ Producer Bonnie Arnold Signs Overall First-Look Deal With Wildbrain (EXCLUSIVE)

“Peanuts” owner WildBrain, a leading kids and family content group, has struck an overall first-look deal with producer Bonnie Arnold (“How to Train Your Dragon,” “Toy Story”).

Under the deal, the Oscar- and BAFTA-nominated Arnold will spearhead episodic projects, TV specials and feature films for WildBrain. Initial projects include “Which Way to Anywhere,” the latest novel from Cressida Cowell, the bestselling author of the How to Train Your Dragon series, as well as Cowell’s “Emily Brown” picture books. WildBrain has exclusively optioned both properties from Cowell.

Arnold produced all three How to Train Your Dragon movies for DreamWorks Animation, based on Cowell’s novels, which have sold more than 10 million copies worldwide. The Dragon film franchise has grossed more than $1.6 billion worldwide. Cowell’s newest project, “Which Way to Anywhere” (pictured), was published in September 2022 by Hachette Children’s Group and topped the children’s and YA fiction bestsellers lists in the U.K.

The book follows a group of stepsiblings, centring on K2 O’Hero — a seemingly ordinary boy with a secret gift. K2 draws maps of worlds that are beyond the wildest of imaginations — worlds with 600 moons, burning rivers and dark, twisty jungles alive with plants that hunt by the smell of fear. But what K2 doesn’t know is that the maps he draws are real. When their baby sister Annipeck is kidnapped, the warring stepsiblings will have to use K2’s gift to find a crossing point into one of those worlds and embark on a daring rescue mission.

Elsewhere, the award-winning five-volume “Emily Brown” picture-book series is illustrated by Neal Layton and follows Emily and her toy rabbit, Stanley, as they embark on intrepid adventures to help others. It has been sold worldwide by Hachette Children’s Group.

Eric Ellenbogen, CEO at WildBrain, said: “I couldn’t be more thrilled that we’ve reunited Bonnie Arnold with Cressida Cowell for two terrific new projects at WildBrain. Bonnie is a treasure in the world of animation, combining not only outstanding creative and storytelling vision, but also a keen commercial sensibility. Given her stewardship of the Dragons franchise, there’s no one better to bring Cressida’s splendid new novel, ‘Which Way to Anywhere,’ to life on screen. Welcoming a producer of Bonnie’s exceptional taste and experience into the WildBrain fold will further elevate our creative slate both in scope and ambition.”

Arnold said: “I love the unconventional characters and exciting worlds that Cressida creates. I’m thrilled to be working with her again on such a fresh and imaginative story. ‘Which Way to Anywhere’ has all the right ingredients — comedy, heart and a little bit of magic too. WildBrain is an ideal partner for this and Emily Brown. Eric and the wonderful team at WildBrain Studios have so much experience creating outstanding family programming. I look forward to working with them in bringing these and other captivating stories that I am passionate about to the screen.”

Cowell said: “I have worked with Bonnie Arnold for over a decade with the How to Train Your Dragon movies: she’s a powerhouse of creativity and commercial instinct. I’m delighted to be partnering with her and the ambition, imagination and vision of WildBrain to bring ‘Which Way to Anywhere’ and ‘Emily Brown’ to screen.”

Earlier this year, Jay Ward Productions, owners of beloved animated series including “Rocky & Bullwinkle” and “George of the Jungle,” also inked a wide-ranging deal with WildBrain. The deal covered distribution, production and licensing of Jay Ward Productions’ portfolio, which also includes “Mr. Peabody & Sherman,” “Dudley Do-Right,” “Super Chicken” and more.