Second Season of ‘Hotel Portofino,’ starring Natascha McElhone, Is Croatia’s Biggest Shoot This Year

“Hotel Portofino,” starring Natascha McElhone, has returned to Croatia after a summer break to finish filming its second season. It is so far the biggest project filmed in Croatia this year, Film New Europe reports.

The producers of the period drama, created by Matt Baker and directed by Adam Wimpenny, are making use of Croatia’s 25% cash rebate for the second year in a row. Sixty filming days are planned, according to the Croatian Audiovisual Center.

Tanja Ladović Blažević, head of Filming in Croatia, a department within the Croatian Audiovisual Center, told FNE: “We are especially proud to see an exceptional amount of Croatian professionals engaged in the project. There are 135 Croatian crew members, including 13 out of 14 heads of departments. In addition to that, more than 800 extras have been engaged in filming.”

The second season of “Hotel Portofino” started filming in July, and is resuming now after the summer break. Following 11 days of filming in Zagreb, most of the scenes will be shot in the coastal town of Lovran. Other locations include Matulji, Grožnjan, Belaj and Rijeka.

Courtesy of FNE

The first season of “Hotel Portofino” was filmed in Opatija, Rovinj, Pula and Bale in June and July 2021, with a total of 61 filming days, 224 crew members and 353 extras.

The series is set in a fictional family hotel in 1926 in Italy, and it follows complex family relationships interwoven with a classic whodunnit mystery.

The series is serviced by Drugi Plan and produced by Eagle Eye in association with Beta Film, which is selling the show.

The six-episodes of the first season were released on BritBox in the U.K. on Jan. 27, 2022, and premiered on Sky Italia on Feb. 28, 2022.

This article is published in association with Film New Europe, which delivers film and TV industry news from Central and Eastern Europe.