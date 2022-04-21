Plans Unveiled for Home of Production U.K. Studio Facility

The ongoing production boom in the U.K. will get a welcome boost with the launch of new facility Home of Production (HOP) Studios.

Plans have been submitted for a 1.3million sq ft studio space at Bedfordshire, 46 miles Northwest of London. A public consultation on the plans will take place in April and June this year and subject to planning permission, the studio aims to be ready for booking in 2024.

The studio will provide accommodation across sound stages, workshops, storage and offices with additional planned space for supporting craftspeople and services, and the sustainable developments will include creche facilities, be accessible site-wide and have a balanced environment around wellness and work. The group’s ambition is to eventually create a network across the U.K. and internationally.

The venture is led by Katya Baker of Quartermaster Entertainment and is a joint venture with property developer Verb, which is part of the Cathexis group.

Baker said: “The HOP philosophy is about inspirational and creative working environments. We want our studio spaces to work to the needs of producers and the whole production team, enabling everyone to be at their most productive through providing state-of-the-art, sustainable, flexible, accessible spaces that will really help with the mental and physical challenges of production. We will also work closely with local communities, feeding into the local economy but also with training opportunities to find the next generation of filmmakers who will continue to grow the U.K. as a place of excellence within the global entertainment industry.”

Adam Calvin, director, Verb, added: “The plans for HOP represent a destination which will become one of the most sought-after in the industry – crucially incorporating a real focus on the modernity and effectiveness of the amenities as critical to its success.”