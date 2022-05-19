‘Holy Spider’ Producers Look to Hit High Note With Jazz Drama ‘Köln 75’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Berlin-based One Two Films, in Cannes this week with Ali Abbasi’s competition title “Holy Spider,” is prepping a new feature from writer-director Ido Fluk, the filmmaker behind 2016 Tribeca selection “The Ticket.”

“Köln 75” tells the true story of Vera Brandes, who, in 1975 and at the age of 17, staged the famous Köln Concert by jazz musician Keith Jarrett, which became the top-selling jazz solo album of all time. It stars Mala Emde (“And Tomorrow the Entire World”) in the lead role, alongside John Magaro (“First Cow”) as Jarrett. Magaro is also in Cannes with Kelly Reichardt’s competition title “Showing Up.”

Oscar-winning Polish producer Ewa Puszczynska (“Ida,” “Cold War”) of Extreme Emotions will co-produce, with Oscar nominee and Emmy winner Oren Moverman (“Love & Mercy,” “Bad Education”) serving as executive producer. Moverman also produced Fluk’s previous feature, “The Ticket.”

Other cast attached include Alexander Scheer (“Rabiye Kurnaz vs. George W. Bush”), Ulrich Tukur (“The Life of Others”), Susanne Wolff (“Styx”), Jördis Triebel (“Dark”), Jan Bülow (“Lindenberg”) and Marie-Lou Sellem (“Exit Marrakesh”). Principal photography is set to begin later this year.

Producers Sol Bondy and Fred Burle have been developing “Köln 75” with Fluk since 2019. “This project has been very close to our hearts in the last few years and we’re very excited with the way it’s been shaped so far,” said Bondy, a Variety Producer to Watch in 2018. “It’s been such a joy working with Ido on this exciting story and we’re thrilled to have put an amazing team together,” added Burle, who has been elevated to the company’s number two.

One Two Films has produced and co-produced award-winning films such as Vadim Perelman’s “Persian Lessons,” Isabel Coixet’s “The Bookshop” and Juho Kuosmanen’s “The Happiest Day in the Life of Olli Mäki.” Other titles in the pipeline include Hafsteinn Gunnar Sigurdsson’s dark comedy “Fearless Flyers,” Annemarie Jacir’s survival drama “The Oblivion Theory,” Sarah Arnold’s debut feature “Wild Encounters” and Michiel ten Horn’s romantic comedy “Any Other Night.”

The Tel Aviv-born Fluk was dubbed “a talent to watch” by Variety following his feature debut “Never Too Late,” the first crowd-sourced Israeli film ever made. His American debut, the Tribeca competition selection “The Ticket,” starred Dan Stevens and Malin Akerman. Upcoming projects include “24 Hours in June,” a retelling of the final day in the life of Julius and Ethel Rosenberg, to be produced by Academy Award winner James Schamus (“Brokeback Mountain”) and Joe Pirro (“Driveways”).

Fluk is repped by Amotz Zakai, Amy Schiffman, and Kegan Schell at Echo Lake Entertainment.

Pictured, l. to r.: Mala Emde, John Magaro