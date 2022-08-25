Black Comedy ‘Holy Sh-t!’ Nabbed in Major Territories Ahead of Frightfest (EXCLUSIVE)

Munich-based sales agency The Playmaker has sold black comedy “Holy Shit!” to distributors in several major territories ahead of its U.K. premiere at Frightfest on Aug. 28.

The Playmaker has closed deals for Japan (New Select), South Korea (Lumix Media), China (Beijing Blue Media Times), France (Family Films) and Baltics (Estin Film).

Scriptwriter and director Lukas Rinker’s claustrophobic real-time genre movie made its market premiere in Cannes this year.

“Holy Shit!” won the Audience Award at its world premiere at this year’s Hard:Line Film Festival and was shown at the Night Visions Film Festival in Helsinki. At Fantaspoa, it received an Honorable Mention for the “best blood (and shit) bath.”

The trailer for “Holy Shit!”

In the film, architect Frank (played by Thomas Niehaus) regains consciousness in a locked portable toilet on a construction site where a detonation is being prepared. As he desperately tries to find ways of escaping this “prison” before being blown to smithereens, he realizes who has put him into this predicament: the corrupt and lecherous mayor Horst (Gedeon Burkhard) who also has designs on Frank’s pregnant girlfriend Marie (Olga von Luckwald). Now Frank has to do everything in his power to get out alive, save his Marie and expose Horst’s delusional crimes.

“Holy Shit!” is a German production by Neopol Film in co-production with Studio Hamburg Enterprises. The production was supported and funded by HessenFilm und Medien GmbH.