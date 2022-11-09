Hologram Technology for Cinemas Sells Into Thailand’s Major Cineplex Chain Following CinemaCon Debut

A Thai cinema operator is the first to sign on to new hologram technology that promises to change the moviegoing experience.

Thailand’s largest exhibition chain, Major Cineplex, has bought ARHT Media’s Capsule hologram display technology. The deal marks the first sale of the tech into APAC, building out on a roll-out across North America and Europe earlier this year.

Capsule is billed as a “plug-and-play, fully interactive 4K display system” that merges the physical world and metaverse. The tech was first unveiled at CinemaCon Las Vegas in April.

Major Cineplex plans to use Capsule to allow audience members to “meet and greet” with life-sized 3D holograms in real time. Talent will also be beamed live to screens from anywhere in the world.

The Capsule technology provides interactive functionality including motion sensors, touch screen and two-way cameras. This offers immersive ways to “gamify” the lobby experience, which gives advertisers and studios new ways to engage with audiences.

“We are delighted to be the first cinema operator in the world to bring this exciting new technology to our customers” said Vicha Poolvaraluk, CEO of Major Cineplex. “Hologram technology was once the realm of science fiction, but with Capsule we will be able make this a reality for our audiences and look forward to creating some truly unforgettable cinema experiences.”

Larry O’Reilly, CEO of ARHT Media, added: “Now more than ever we are seeing bricks and mortar cinemas needing to come up with new and innovative ways to attract audiences through their doors. We cannot wait to begin working with Major Cineplex to give their audiences amazing experiences that they just cannot get at home.”

Capsule will next be showcased at CineAsia in Bangkok from Dec. 5-8 as part of a presentation by Major Cineplex. The first in-cinema unit will be installed at Paragon Cineplex in Bangkok’s Siam Paragon district at a later date.