High School Hockey Rivalry Documentary ‘Hockeyland’ Acquired by Greenwich Entertainment, First Trailer Released (EXCLUSIVE)

Independent film distributor Greenwich Entertainment has acquired North American distribution rights to documentary feature “Hockeyland.”

Directed by Tommy Haines (“Saving Brinton”), the film follows rival high school hockey teams in Minnesota’s North Country, one of the breeding grounds for hockey greats who go onto to collegiate and professional play, including the National Hockey League (NHL). Fast on-ice action is paired with an observational approach to examine two communities and their teen heroes through debilitating injuries, off-ice troubles, family health concerns, and the expectations of being a future star in the NHL.

“Hockeyland” is produced by Tommy Haines, Andrew Sherburne, and J.T. Haines, executive produced by Carson Kipfer and is a production of Northland Films, a Midwest-based nonfiction film company. The film has played leading documentary film festivals including DOC NYC, Big Sky, Seattle, Milwaukee and RiverRun.

Greenwich co-president Ed Arentz said: “Tommy and Andrew are Minnesota natives and as their debut doc ‘Pond Hockey’ amply demonstrated, they know their way around hockey. With the keenly observed celebration of what high school hockey means to Minnesotans, they further enhance their growing reputation as chroniclers of midwestern America life.”

Haines added: “We’re thrilled to be partnering with Greenwich on the release of ‘Hockeyland.’ Their proven track record with action-oriented documentaries and art house audiences is a perfect combination for an observational coming-of-age hockey story.”

Greenwich has set a Sept. 9 theatrical release for the film, starting in Minneapolis and other Midwest cities, before expanding across the U.S. and Canada. A digital release will follow in October.

Greenwich handled the theatrical release of Jimmy Chin and Chai Vasarhelyi’s Oscar-winning Documentary “Free Solo,” which grossed $17.5 million at the North American box office. Other Greenwich releases include Quentin Dupieux’s “Deerskin,” starring Jean Dujardin; Grammy-winning documentary “Linda Ronstadt: The Sound of My Voice”: Isabel Coixet’s “The Bookshop,” starring Emily Mortimer and Bill Nighy; and Madeleine Olnek’s “Wild Nights with Emily,” starring Molly Shannon.

Watch trailer here: