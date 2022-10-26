Hillary Clinton-Backed Documentary ‘In Her Hands,’ About Female Mayor in Afghanistan, Unveils Trailer (EXCLUSIVE)

“In Her Hands,” a Netflix documentary produced by Hillary and Chelsea Clinton, has unveiled its first official trailer.

The film — which won the audience award at the 18th Camden International Film Festival last month — is filmed over a two-year period, and tells the story of Zarifa Ghafari, who at 26 became one of Afghanistan’s first female mayors and the youngest to ever hold the position.

The film documents her fight for survival against the backdrop of her country’s accelerated unraveling as Western forces announce their retreat and the Taliban returns to power. Amid these tectonic changes, Zarifa must make the most difficult decision of her life.

“In Her Hands,” which is directed by Tamana Ayazi and Marcel Mettelsiefen (“Watani: My Homeland”), premiered in Toronto on Sept. 9.

The Clintons served as executive producers on the film, which marks the first non-fiction effort for their London-headquartered HiddenLight Productions. Ben Silverman’s Propagate Content are also co-producers on the film.

“‘In Her Hands’ is an extraordinary work of personal storytelling that offers us a rare glimpse

and real understanding of what women in Afghanistan have faced in recent years. When we

first heard about this project, we had to be involved,” said the Clintons in a statement.

“We believe girls and women — and men and boys — everywhere will be inspired by the hard work, intelligence and pure determination of Zarifa Ghafari, one of Afghanistan’s first female mayors, the youngest ever to be appointed, and her ongoing fight for women’s rights today. Ms. Gharafi’s story deserves to be told and we couldn’t be more proud and excited to help share this film with Netflix’s global audience.”

The film’s producers are Juan Camilo Cruz and Jonathan Schaerf. Executive producers include the Clintons, Ayazi, Mettelsiefen, Ben Silverman, Howard T. Owens, Isabel San Vargas, George Loening, Siobhan Sinnerton, Johnny Webb, Roma Khanna, Stephen Ellis, Rob Sharenow and Elaine Frontain Bryant.

Formed in 2020, HiddenLight has focused on creating premium documentary, and unscripted and scripted entertainment for TV, film and digital. The outfit was founded by the Clintons along with Sam Branson. Its first project was the YouTube Originals series “If I Could Tell You Just One Thing,” which aired in the summer of 2021. Apple TV+ series “Gutsy Women,” based on the Clintons’ best-selling book “The Book of Gutsy Women: Favorite Stories of Courage and Resilience,” launched earlier this fall.

“In Her Hands” premieres globally on Netflix on Nov. 16.

Watch the trailer below: