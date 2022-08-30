Is Hillary Clinton on the (Fall Film Festival) Campaign Trail?

Is Hillary Rodham Clinton making the fall film festival rounds?

The former U.S. secretary of state will be attending the DVF Awards charity gala being held on the sidelines of the Venice Film Festival on Sept. 1 by fashion designer Diane von Furstenberg to honor extraordinary women.

Clinton will be flying into Venice prior to her previously announced appearance as a guest speaker at the Toronto International Film Festival.

Diane von Furstenberg and The Diller-von Furstenberg Family Foundation founded the DVF Awards more than a decade ago. They are being held in Venice for the first time after taking place in Paris last year. This year’s DVF honorees include groundbreaking U.S. director, producer and social justice activist Ava DuVernay; European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde; Ukrainian educator Zoya Lytvyn; climate activist Hindou Oumarou Ibrahim and 10 outstanding women from Afghanistan “who are working to ensure a safe and sustainable future for the most at-risk Afghan women and girls,” a DVF statement said.

The event will be hosted by Reuters Editor-In-Chief Alessandra Galloni and Clarissa Ward, Chief International Correspondent for CNN. Hillary Clinton is attending on behalf of Vital Voices Global Partnership, the non-profit she founded in 1997, which is affiliated with DVF.

It is not known whether Clinton will be also attending Venice Film Festival gala screenings.

As previously announced, the former Secretary of State and her daughter Chelsea Clinton will appear as guest speakers at the Toronto International Film Festival, which kicks off on Sept. 8

The two will speak at the festival’s industry conference “Visionaries,” during a showcase of their documentary series “Gutsy.” Based on their book “The Book of Gutsy Women: Favorite Stories of Courage and Resilience,” the upcoming Apple TV+ show follows the mother and daughter team as they travel America to speak to notable female artists, activists and community leaders.

The mother and daughter set up their production company, HiddenLight Productions, in 2020. As revealed by Variety, the company recently boarded the feature documentary “In The Shadow of Beirut,” which is expected to premiere at a major international film festival before the end of 2022.