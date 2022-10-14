‘Hidden Letters,’ About China’s Women-Only Secret Language, Acquired by Cargo Film & Releasing, Trailer Unveiled (EXCLUSIVE)

Cargo Film & Releasing has acquired domestic and international rights to director Violet Du Feng’s feature documentary “Hidden Letters.”

The film had its world premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival and its European premiere at the BFI London Film Festival. It won Best Documentary and the Audience Award at the Austin Asian American Film Festival.

Cargo will premiere the film theatrically starting in New York and Los Angeles on Dec. 9.

“Hidden Letters” follows two millennial Chinese women connected by their passion for Nushu, a secret female-only language that for centuries has allowed women to communicate privately without men understanding their correspondence.

While practices like foot-binding are long past, the film shines a light on contemporary millennial women’s ongoing struggle to forge their own paths in the patriarchal climate in China today, and the value of a sisterhood that can support along the way. The timely film has a focus on how female communication networks remain a significant lifeline around the world today with Gloria Steinem calling it a “deep and powerful rebellion.”

The film’s campaign, outreach and marketing is supported by Asian and Pacific Islander changemaker community Gold House, which will co-host a Dec. 9 screening at New York City’s Landmark’s Quad Cinema.

The film features original music from Grammy-nominated singer Leona Lewis. “As a female artist, I fell in love with this story. Using art to build global sisterhood and uplifting women’s voices is so important to me. I loved co-composing part of the beautiful soundtrack and hope the story touches your heart as it did mine,” said Lewis.

Du Feng’s filmmaking credits include producing “Dear Mother, I Meant to Write about Death,” “Singing in the Wilderness,” “Confucian Dream,” “Maineland” and “Please Remember Me.” She is a 2018 Sundance Creative Producing Fellow.

Du Feng said: “I knew I wanted to tell a contemporary story, to connect Nushu with the state of women’s experiences in today’s China. With the rise of a global rollback on women’s rights, my heart is full of joy seeing how the resistance and wisdom Nushu once represented is embraced by audiences around the world.”

The documentary is a co-production of Fish + Bear Pictures, Ten Thousand Images, Independent Television Service (ITVS), and Arte/ZDF, in association with Bird Street Productions, Chicken and Egg Pictures, EST Media, and Nika Media. “Hidden Letters” producers include Emmy Award nominee Mette Cheng Munthe-Kaas, Peabody Award winner Jean Tsien, and 2015 Women at Sundance Fellow Su Kim.

Check out a trailer for the film below: