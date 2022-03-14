HBO Max International Chief Johannes Larcher to Deliver Keynote at MIPTV

Johannes Larcher, the head of HBO Max International, is set to give a keynote address at MipTV, the international TV showcase which will make a comeback as in-person market in Cannes after going virtual due to the pandemic.

Larcher will discuss the launch of HBO Max, the WarnerMedia-owned streaming platform, in 61 territories worldwide. The executive will also provide further insights on both the streamer’s strategy and wider industry issues and trends.

The streamer, which launched in May 2020 and brings together the brands of Warner Bros., HBO, DC, Cartoon Network and Max Originals, recently rolled out across an additional 15 European countries.

“HBO Max is carrying great momentum right now on the back of popular new titles, strong subscriber growth and new market launches,” said Larcher. He added that he was “looking forward to attending MIPTV to talk about (HBO Max’s) strategy and the latest trends impacting the global entertainment industry.”

HBO Max is planning to expand to a further six countries later this year, including Greece and Turkey. The platform is already available in Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Moldova, Montenegro, Netherlands, North Macedonia, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Serbia, Slovakia and Slovenia. HBO Max is aiming to be present in 190 territories by 2026.

Lucy Smith, the director of MipTV and head of RX France entertainment division, said the banner was pleased to welcome the exec who “will be addressing the market at such a key time in HBO Max’s roll out.”

“(Larcher) joins an exceptional line up of leaders from studios, next generation media companies, global production groups, filmmakers and now global streaming platforms who will be sharing their insights at the Spring market,” added Smith.

Executives spanning more than 50 countries have to date confirmed their presence in Cannes for MipTV, and 120 companies have booked space to exhibit, according to organizers. MipTV will take place on April 4-6 and will be held at the reshaped layout in the Palais des Festivals.