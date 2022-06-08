Harvey Weinstein to Be Charged in the U.K. With Indecent Assault

Harvey Weinstein is set to be charged with two counts of indecent assault in the U.K.

The Crown Prosecution Service authorized the charges today.

They relate to an assault against a woman that took place in August 1996 in London.

“The CPS has authorized the Metropolitan Police to charge Harvey Weinstein with two counts of indecent assault against a woman in August 1996,” said Rosemary Ainslie, head of the CPS Special Crime Division. “Charges have been authorized against Harvey Weinstein, 70, following a review of the evidence gathered by the Metropolitan Police in its investigation.

“The Crown Prosecution Service reminds all concerned that criminal proceedings against the defendant are active and that he has the right to a fair trial.”

The news is the latest in a long line of legal woes for Weinstein, whose empire came crashing down when he was accused of sexual assault in 2017.

More to come…