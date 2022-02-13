‘Happening’ Director Audrey Diwan to Make TV Debut With Haut et Court (EXCLUSIVE)

Audrey Diwan, the BAFTA-nominated filmmaker of the Venice Golden Lion-winning “Happening,” is set to make her television debut with Haut et Court TV in France, Variety has learned.

Haut et Court TV is one of France’s leading production companies with credits ranging from the supernatural drama series “The Returned,” to “Panthers” with Tahar Rahim and more recently “Possession.”

Diwan is currently writing the series, which will be an original story about a mother and daughter running a plastic surgery clinic. The plot is under wraps but the series will be similar to “Happening” in that it will deal with women’s relationships to their bodies. A pay TV company in France is believed to be co-developing the series.

The filmmaker, who is also a book author and a screenwriter, recently collaborated with Valerie Donzelli on the script of her upcoming film and is currently developing her next feature with Edouard Veil at Rectangle Prods. (“Aline”), who produced “Happening.”

“Happening,” which IFC Films and FilmNation will release domestically, was adapted from Annie Ernaux’s semi-autobiographical novel and centers on a promising young student who gets pregnant at a time when abortions were illegal in 1960s France. The film’s leading actor, Anamaria Vartolomei, is part of this year’s EFP Shooting Stars at in Berlin. The movie is also nominated for four Cesar Awards.