‘A Taste of Whale’ Debuts New Trailer Ahead of CPH:DOX Premiere (EXCLUSIVE)

North American distributor Greenwich Entertainment has released the new trailer for Vincent Kelner’s documentary “A Taste of Whale,” which will world premiere at CPH:DOX in Copenhagen on March 29, and opens in North American theaters, and on Amazon and Apple TV on May 27.

Every year, hundreds of pilot whales are hunted in the fjords of the Faroe Islands, an ancient tradition known as “The Grind.” International animal rights activists, including Sea Shepherd and Pamela Anderson, fight to eradicate this bloody massacre. while the Faroese denounce the hypocrisy of those who eat meat without criticizing what is happening in slaughterhouses.

“I wanted to rely on the specific circumstances of the Faroe Islands to reflect on a significant, global issue of our time,” Kelner said. “In presenting the perspectives of both whalers and activists through four endearing and passionate persons, I wanted the audience to bear witness to the ‘Grind,’ and to confront a practice too often taken for granted: in order to get meat on the table someone has to kill a living being. In the Faroe Islands, this is not just happening behind the closed doors of slaughterhouses but in the open, on the beach, for everyone to see.”

“A Taste of Whale” was produced by Warboys’ Rémi Grellety (“I Am Not Your Negro,” HBO’s “Exterminate All the Brutes”). Films Boutique is handling international sales.