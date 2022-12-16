Gotham Marcie Bloom Fellowship Selects Participating Filmmakers for 14th Edition

The Gotham Marcie Bloom Fellowship in Film has unveiled the names of filmmakers who will participate in the upcoming 14th edition.

The selected fellows are Ahnmin Lee, Anndi Liggett, Jingjing Tian, Joecar Hanna and Maryam Mir. All five New York-based filmmakers will take part in a year-long mentorship. As part of the program, participants will meet regularly with industry guests and leaders of the fellowship.

Created in 2009, the Fellowship has played a key role in helping promising new filmmakers connect with their peers within the community and develop their feature debuts. Alumni include Sarna Lapine, who directed Jake Gyllenhaal in the revival of Stephen Sondheim’s “Sunday in the Park with George” on Broadway, Silka Luisa, creator of the Apple TV+ series “Shining Girls” starring Elizabeth Moss, Wagner Moura and Jamie Bell.

Most recently, Antoneta Alamat Kusijanovic was awarded Cannes’ Camera d’Or for best first film with “Murina” (pictured) in 2021. Her film earned two Gotham Awards nominations this year and won for breakthrough actor (for Gracija Filipović). “Murina” is also nominated for three Independent Spirit Awards along with Bloom Fellow, Ellie Foumbi who’s “Our Father, The Devil” which premiered at Venice and is nominated for an Independent Spirit Award for best picture.

Another recent fellow, Raven Jackson, is about to present her first feature, “All Dirt Roads Taste of Salt” in competition at Sundance. Hasan Hadi, meanwhile, was included in both the 2022 Sundance Screenwriter’s and Director’s Labs, while Prashanth Kamalakanthan was recently featured in Filmmaker Magazine’s 25 New Faces of Film selection. Another alumnus, Jason Kim had his musical “KPop” open at the Circle in the Square Theater on Broadway in November.

“It has been a busy and exciting couple of years for past Bloom fellows and we’ve been knocked out by the breadth of their creativity and range of their endeavors,” said Dylan Leiner, who is also Sony Pictures Classics’s executive VP of acquisitions and production, and Alex Uhlmann.

“In the midst of a changing industry landscape it continues to be rewarding to have a space for conversations about our careers, our respective paths and most importantly, the lives we hope to carve out as storytellers,” Leiner and Uhlmann continued. The pair said they are “continuing to find excitement in the community, artistic talents and passions of the fellows” selected for this 14th edition.