Glenda Jackson Narrated LGBTQ Film ‘The Microcosm’ to Open at Queer Britain – Global Bulletin

RELEASE

Maureen Duffy‘s 1966 book “The Microcosm” has been adapted as a film featuring two-time Oscar winner Glenda Jackson. In 1966 London, when homosexuality was still criminalized, The Gateways club in Chelsea offered a haven for women to dance, express themselves and love who they want. In the book, based on her own experience, Duffy examined if this gay bar, and those like it, really offered the freedom its patrons crave. In the film, Jackson, along with director Joe Ingham, draw parallels between the past and the present and explore the uncomfortable paradox that exists within queer spaces.

The Cheerio production featuring an original score by Helen Noir and animation by Rebecca L. Weil, opens at museum of British LGBTQ history, Queer Britain, London, on Oct. 12.

Duffy said: “The film is awesome. I am amazed I wrote these words all those years ago. I hope they still have a resonance today. And I hope that society today realises that gay people have so much to offer the world, they deserve the world. Being gay has always been part of the human possibility, there is no use in trying to suppress it.”

Jackson said: “Maureen is one of the most talented writers of her generation and yet she remains, in my opinion, underrated. It has been a privilege bringing her words to life.”

Ingham added: “Maureen has produced one of the most powerful pieces of writing about the queer experience and yet it remains criminally underrated and obscure. I hope a new audience discovers ‘The Microcosm’ and Maureen’s work through this new film.”

PRODUCTION

Writer-director Sonja Prosenc has commenced shooting her third feature “Redemption” in the town of Vodice, near Ljubljana. The film follows Olivija and Aleksander who live a normal life with their daughter, Agata. What seems to be a perfect family falls apart when 25-year-old Julian appears at their home. His arrival turns Olivija and Aleksander’s life upside down and reveals their dysfunctional relationship.

The cast includes Katarina Stegnar, Marko Mandić, Mila Bezjak, Aliocha Schenider and Kristoffer Joner.

“Redemption” is produced by Rok Sečen through Monoo in coproduction with Marta Zaccaron through Incipit Film (Italy), Tamara Babun through Wolfgang & Dolly (Croatia), Dimče Stojanovski through Living Pictures (Serbia) and Jarle Bjorknes through Incitus Film (Norway). The project is supported by the Slovenian Film Centre, MiC – Ministero della Cultura (Italy), Fondo Audiovisivo FVG (Italy), FVG Film Commission (Italy), the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, Film Center Serbia and RTV Slovenija.

In association with Film New Europe.

STREAMING

Amazon Prime Video India‘s first Telugu-language original movie, “Ammu,” will stream from Oct. 19. “Petta” filmmaker Karthik Subbaraj serves as creative producer, and the film is produced by Kalyan Subramanian and Kaarthekeyen Santhanam of Stone Bench Films, and written and directed by Charukesh Sekar. The film is follows titular Ammu who overcomes domestic abuse. Aishwarya Lekshmi (“Ponniyin Selvan: 1”) plays Ammu and the cast also includes Naveen Chandra (“Pattas”) and Bobby Simha (“Mahaan”).

DISTRIBUTION

Passion Distribution has acquired international distribution rights to season 1 of reality title “Men of West Hollywood” (10 x 60’), from production company Get Me Out Productions, for territories beyond the U.S. and Canada and will present to buyers at the upcoming Mipcom market (Oct. 17-20).

The series follows six male socialites in West Hollywood as they live, work, and party. The cast, around half of whom identify as LGBTQ+, is led by “Mr. California” David Barta, a model and personal trainer; Justin Jedlica, a plastic surgery consultant, known around the world as the “Human Ken Doll”; Darren Tieste, a celebrity photographer; Murray Swanby, a club promoter and top underwear model; Brennen Taylor, a YouTube star; and Landon Wetterstrom. The men make their way through West Hollywood’s hottest parties and red carpet events dishing drama at every turn.

The series premiered on Crackle Plus in January.