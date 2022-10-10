‘Glass Onion’ to Hit U.K. Cinemas as Netflix Strikes Deals With Vue, Cineworld

Netflix has struck deals with European cinema giant Vue International and Cineworld to put “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” in British movie theaters.

The film will screen at select Vue and Cineworld cinemas across the U.K. an entire month before the movie hits the streaming service. “Glass Onion” will screen from Nov. 23-29, and then leave cinemas for three weeks before dropping on Netflix on Dec. 23. Tickets are now on sale for the U.K. cinema run.

Tim Richards, founder and CEO of Vue International, said: “This is an exciting moment in our relationship with streaming platforms and for the wider ecosystem as a whole. Studios have recognized the value of the theatrical window and now we’re seeing Netflix embracing the big screen theatrical release too.

“The Knives Out franchise has a huge following and it’s fantastic that fans of the first movie will be able to experience ‘Glass Onion’ on our big screens – where all great films deserve to be seen,” continued Richards, who is also chairman of the British Film Institute.

Discussions are ongoing for the film to play at Vue in Italy and Germany, at The Space and CinemaxX, respectively.

More to come.