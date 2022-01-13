Gerard Depardieu Starrer ‘Maigret’ Sells to Major Territories for SND (EXCLUSIVE)

“Maigret,” Patrice Leconte’s adaptation of Georges Simenon’s literary masterpiece with Gerard Depardieu, has pre-sold to major territories ahead of the Unifrance Rendez-Vous in Paris where the movie is having its market premiere.

Represented in international markets by SND, “Maigret” was picked up for Italy (Adler), Germany and Austria (Koch), Benelux (Athena), Switzerland (Pathé), Span (Selecta), Poland (Monolith), CIS (Capella), Australia and New Zealand (Palace), Croatia, Slovenia and Bosnia (Blitz), Portugal (Nos Lusomundo), Greece (Spentzos), and Czech Republic and Slovakia (Mediasquad).

“We had terrific response from distributors when we launched the project during last year’s EFM,” said Ramy Nahas, head of international sales at SND.

“Patrice Leconte has crafted an instant classic and Gerard Depardieu yet again delivers an incredible performance,” said Nahas. The executive said he expected to lock additional deals following the film’s market premiere at the Unifrance event and is already in negotiations for several key territories.

Adapted by Leconte and Jerome Tonnerre, “Maigret” stars Depardieu (“Cyrano de Bergerac”) as the famous detective Maigret, who investigates the death of a young girl in 1953. During his inquiry, Maigret crosses paths with Betty, a young offender who reminds him of the dead girl, as well a far more intimate relationship. The cast is completed by Melanie Bernier (“Les gamins”) and Jade Labeste.

The film by produced by Jean-Louis Livi at F comme Film and Philippe Carcassonne at Ciné-@. Livi and Carcassonne last collaborated on Florian Zeller’s Oscar-winning movie “The Father.” SND will release “Maigret” in French theaters on April 6.

At the Unifrance Rendez-Vous in Paris, SND is also hosting the market premieres for the high concept comedies “Employee of the Month,” Jerome Commandeur’s adaptation of the Italian B.O. hit “Quo Vado,” and “The Bodins.”